American Finances Updates: Stimulus checks, gas prices and California benefits – Marca English

Our live blog for this Sunday May 29, we will bring you the latest updates on a variety of financial issues like SNAP payments, stimulus checks, gas prices and social security benefits, as well as various money-saving tips.

The fundamentals of using a credit card are straightforward: Purchase something with it, earn rewards equal to a percentage of your purchase, and then pay your bill when it arrives (ideally in full to avoid interest charges).

However, you may personalize and optimize your credit card experience to get more value and security. Here are some pointers to help you get the most out of your cards.

Read full article

The mood in cryptocurrency markets is increasingly being compared to the craze for dotcom companies at the turn of the century, as valuations reach new highs. Companies without a business model and with multi-million dollar valuations went bankrupt when the mania subsided.

Cryptocurrency markets are in a similar situation. The overwhelming majority of the 1,385 coins currently available in the markets are unknown, but they are still being bid up to multi-billion dollar valuations.

Read full article

In these tough financial times, citizens across the United States will be wondering what benefits they are entitled to in order to cushion the current hardships.

In California, residents can obtain unemployment insurance should they meet the requirements, and this article seeks to explain how you can go about doing this.

Read full article

If you are still waiting for your tax refund to arrive, you can track its progress via the IRS‘ website.

Using the ‘Where’s My Refund?‘ tool, you can get a projected date that the money should land in your account.

US president Joe Biden is stronglt considering forgiving $10,000 in student loans per student, however there is plenty of pushback against the idea.

Some Democrats believe that Biden should cancel up to $50,000 per borrower while some Republicans are against the idea altogether given that the terms of the loan were known when they were taken out. An estimated 40 million people in the US are in red due to their student loans.

Most Americans are behind on retirement savings and few know the Social Security secrets that can boost your retirement income.

US citizens can receive an amount as high as $16,728 or more every year through a particular formula that will determine the money they will receive in their retirement process.

Find out the hacks for generating higher future payments, here.

While stimulus checks were thought to be a thing of the past, Pennsylvania is considering offering citizens a $2,000 boost.

Governor Tom Wolf =prepared a $1.7 billion proposal in February 2022 and the $2,000 check will help the residents with utilities, groceries, and gas.

“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for utilities or groceries, childcare or gas. We have the opportunity and the means to ensure they’re not struggling, to ensure their success,” Wolf said in a statement.

The state of California offers is an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which in this particular state is referred to as the Golden State Advantage (GSA) card.

The most important factor in determining whether one is eligible for the EBT food card is the income limit. This is calculated based on the gross and net income limits per household, but other factors also apply.

Find out everything that is needed to get a food card in California, here.

Unemployment insurance benefits is a form of financial assistance rewarded to unemployed people and the first step towards attaining it is by filing a new claim or reopening a previous claim.

In California, residents can obtain unemployment insurance should they meet the requirements. Applicants must be unemployed and must have worked in California during the past 12 months, but these are not the only criteria.

Find out the full list of requirements here.

Gas prices in the USA have been rising in recent months, which has led to a lot of fear and uncertainty, causing many people to scramble to find the cheapest possible locations to buy.

The states with the lowest current gas prices are Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas, with the average price generally just above four dollars a gallon.

Take a look at our list here to find out which states have the highest and lowest gas prices.

Hello everyone and welcome along to this Sunday May 29th’s American Finances live blog. As we do in this space every day, we’ll bring you the latest financial news, benefits programs updates and money-saving tips from across the USA.

The US federal government is not expected to send out any stimulus checks, like they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are several states who are looking to provide financial aid to their residents.

In addition, some incentives are specific to certain states and, in this edition of our finance live blog, we have news specifically for Californians and how they can qualify to attain an EBT card or Golden State Advantage (GSA) card.

