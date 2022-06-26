Apple still plans iPad Pro updates for fall 2022 – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple is still planning to bring out an update to its iPad Pro lineup in the fall, a report claims, insisting new models are on the way despite rumors of a 2023 14.1-inch version.

On June 9, it was rumored that Apple was working on creating a new larger iPad Pro model, combining a 14.1-inch mini LED display with the M2 chip. While that iPad Pro was supposedly being prepared for an early 2023 release, it is thought that the current size options will still receive updates in 2022.

In the “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman writes that there are no plans to stop producing its 11-inch iPad Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, despite the prospect of a 14.1-inch model.

Gurman believes that new iPad Pro models will land in September or October, putting the launch firmly within the fall Apple event window.

As for what to expect, Gurman writes that the iPad Pro update should include an upgrade to the M2, wireless charging with MagSafe, and camera system upgrades. The prediction reiterates his previous claims made earlier in 2022, complete with suggestions of a late-2022 launch.

Other suggestions for updates include introducing a glass back to the design, as well as mini LED backlighting for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

I would hope Apple includes M-series SoCs in all iPads in the future. They could stay with the M1 for lower end iPads and go with M2 for the Pro. This way Apple could use up all M1 chips, which we know work very well. No real reason to use A-series chips on iPads. Leave those for iPhones.

I suspect this is exactly Apples plan. Once the new pros with M2 are released the M1 will make it to the standard IPad and Mini. Already in the air. This way all iPads moving forward will get to take advantage of stage manager.

Ads However I suspect there will be one budget version that will continue to use the A series. It will sub 300 dollars for the people who could care less about stage manager. (They don’t or won’t know what it is ) people with 2020 pros are bitter that stage manager doesn’t work but that’s the nature of the beast with tech. For new features to work (well) often new hardware is needed.

The pros will stay a chip generation ahead of the standard

As the “A” series have powered all the iPhones and are the basis of the “M” series, I doubt the “A” series will go away soon. The operating systems seem to be the element to differentiate the various product lines. Perhaps the ultimate plan is to just have one series of chip for all products and tune the operating systems to only use specific features desired on each product line.

ApplePoor said: As the “A” series have powered all the iPhones and are the basis of the “M” series, I doubt the “A” series will go away soon. The operating systems seem to be the element to differentiate the various product lines. Perhaps the ultimate plan is to just have one series of chip for all products and tune the operating systems to only use specific features desired on each product line. I agree but only for iPhones. Apple needs to keep power requirements low to keep long battery life. My M1 MBA lasts a long time but also has huge battery compared to iPhones and even iPads. Long term, I see iPads and small laptops merging into one product (why not?). Apple already restricts the MBA to limited ports and thunderbolt controllers so why not a Touch MBA/iPad combination. Isn’t this what the iPad and magic keyboard is already? I don’t want to see Apple repeat the product smorgasbord of the non-Jobs era. Reduce the product line a bit instead of expanding it.

I agree but only for iPhones. Apple needs to keep power requirements low to keep long battery life. My M1 MBA lasts a long time but also has huge battery compared to iPhones and even iPads. Long term, I see iPads and small laptops merging into one product (why not?). Apple already restricts the MBA to limited ports and thunderbolt controllers so why not a Touch MBA/iPad combination. Isn’t this what the iPad and magic keyboard is already? I don’t want to see Apple repeat the product smorgasbord of the non-Jobs era. Reduce the product line a bit instead of expanding it.

rob53 said: I would hope Apple includes M-series SoCs in all iPads in the future. They could stay with the M1 for lower end iPads and go with M2 for the Pro. This way Apple could use up all M1 chips, which we know work very well. No real reason to use A-series chips on iPads. Leave those for iPhones. jcoh said: However I suspect there will be one budget version that will continue to use the A series. It will sub 300 dollars for the people who could care less about stage manager. (They don’t or won’t know what it is ) people with 2020 pros are bitter that stage manager doesn’t work but that’s the nature of the beast with tech. For new features to work (well) often new hardware is needed. The pros will stay a chip generation ahead of the standard I suspect this is exactly Apples plan. Once the new pros with M2 are released the M1 will make it to the standard IPad and Mini. Already in the air. This way all iPads moving forward will get to take advantage of stage manager. I don’t think so. The M1 costs a fair amount more than the A series. One, it’s much larger, two the cost of the A series is amortized by the fact that Apple sells phones which are several times the volume, and three, the M1 uses more power. The less expensive consumer lines of iPads don’t need them. The A series has gotten powerful enough for those uses, and will continue to. Peop,e buying smaller screen models also don’t need Stage Manager. That would be difficult to use properly on the small, lower resolution screen. i’m pretty sure that only a tiny number of people with a 2020 iPad Pro are “bitter” they can’t use Stage Manager. Possibly disappointed. But they’ll upgrade at some point anyway.

I don’t think so. The M1 costs a fair amount more than the A series. One, it’s much larger, two the cost of the A series is amortized by the fact that Apple sells phones which are several times the volume, and three, the M1 uses more power. The less expensive consumer lines of iPads don’t need them. The A series has gotten powerful enough for those uses, and will continue to. Peop,e buying smaller screen models also don’t need Stage Manager. That would be difficult to use properly on the small, lower resolution screen.

i’m pretty sure that only a tiny number of people with a 2020 iPad Pro are “bitter” they can’t use Stage Manager. Possibly disappointed. But they’ll upgrade at some point anyway.

