Nothing phone (1) to launch on July 12: All we know so far about Carl Peis latest – News9 LIVE

2022-06-24T17:09:58+05:30

The phone was first announced by the company’s CEO and co-founder Carl Pei at the Nothing (event): The Truth on March 23 (Image credit: Nothing)

After weeks of hype and teasers, Nothing finally revealed the first official look of its first-ever smartphone. The company’s CEO Carl Pei unveiled the Nothing phone (1) on social media, ending months of speculations and hype around the device’s looks and the rumoured transparent casing. The company earlier revealed that the Nothing phone (1) will be launched on July 12 via a virtual event titled ‘Return to Instinct’. The event is scheduled at 8:30 pm and will be streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel. The device is confirmed to run on the Nothing OS and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform (a new leak suggests that this could actually be the Snapdragon 778G+). It will go on sale in India via Flipkart and reportedly, like old OnePlus phones, the phone (1) will be sold via invite-only system.

However, according to tipster evleaks, the Nothing is skipping the US with respect to smartphone’s availability and network compatibility.

Sounds like Nothing is skipping the US with respect to Phone (1) availability and network compatibility. Disappointing, but understandable. Hard for young brands to achieve carrier adoption here, and without those deals, not really worth negotiating retail channels at all…

After being teased via a video and then a social media post, we recently got an in-depth hands-on video about the smartphone almost 20 days before its official launch. The video, shared by tech commentator Marques Brownlee, showed a closer look at the device’s body, a first look at the nothingOS and most importantly, how the LED lights at the back function.

The entire light setup at the back, comprising over 900 individual LEDs at the rear, is called the GLYPH INTERFACE and apparently is more than just a marketing gimmick. The LED lights serve as indicators for various functionalities like notifications, wireless charging and battery percentage. The lights glow when there are notifications or calls, the circle in the middle lights up during wireless charging and a tiny strip at the bottom acts as a battery indicator and lights up when it detects motion while charging.

Leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time. So here it is. This is phone (1) design. More to come. Tune in on 12 July. https://t.co/aOqmhLylCI

Unlearn. Undo. Starting with phone (1).Nothing (event) – Return to Instinct.Tuesday 12 July, 16:00 BST. Get notified: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw#phone1 pic.twitter.com/SX0PCdeXw9

Nothing has teamed up StockX to auction the first 100 serialised units of phone (1) via DropX, its direct-to-consumer product release method. The 48-hour auction will be live from 21 June 2022 from 14:00 BST (6:30 pm IST) to 23 June at 13:59 BST (6:29 pm IST) on StockX.com.

All proceeds will go towards a community managed fund.

Nothing phone (1): What to expect

The phone was first announced by the company’s CEO and co-founder Carl Pei at the Nothing (event): The Truth on March 23. In a tweet shared on May 30, Nothing confirmed some features of the device.

A recap of what’s officially out there:- Recycled aluminum mid-frame ♻️- Transparent back 🪟 – Wireless charging 🔋- @Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 🐉- Bonus: no chin 📐- Announcement date coming (very) soon⏱️

Earlier, the device’s specifications and features were leaked by a tipster on Twitter.

Nothing Phone 1 Specs6.43″ FHD+ 90hz Amoled Display HDR10+Snapdragon 778G32MP Front | 50+8+2MP Rear Camera4500mAh BatteryWireless Charging8GB RAM128GB StorageAndroid 12NothingOS#nothingphone1 #Nothing pic.twitter.com/MWgalk9dMZ

As seen in the tweet, the leak suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. A new leak suggests that the phone could actually be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+.

Nothing Phone (1)

Android 12

8GB RAM

Snapdragon 778G+

It will also house a triple rear camera setup comprising 50 MP + 8 MP+ 2 MP cameras and a 32 MP selfie shooter.

It will also be juiced up by a 4,500 mAh battery and will also offer wireless charging support.

