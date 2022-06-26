Survey shows this is the most used Android version right now – Android Authority

Ads

Google stopped giving out monthly Android version distribution numbers a while back. It still gives developers a breakdown once in a while via the Android Studio, but that’s something regular folks like us can’t access. So we thought of conducting our own poll and surveying Android Authority readers to know which version of the operating system they are using. Some of the results of this poll may surprise you!

Unsurprisingly, most of the 11,596 voters who participated in our Android version poll said they are using the latest stable version of the software — Android 12. Overall, 58% of the respondents are running Android 12 on their phones.

Android 13 beta is not all that popular with our readers. Only 7% of the surveyed readers are using the beta version of the new OS. It’s understandable since Google has only launched two developer previews and one beta for Android 13, with the first beta landing on April 26.

The second most popular Android version with our readers right now is Android 11. 22% of the voters are still using the last generation OS, possibly because they are stuck with it, haven’t received the new version, or simply don’t want to update. Most major Android OEMs have rolled out Android 12 to their flagship handsets as well as mid-rangers. If you still haven’t received it, you can check our Android 12 update tracker for more information on when your handset will get it.

Meanwhile, we still have some readers using Android 10 (7%), Android 9 (4%), and Android 8 or lower version (3%). This is most likely because they have phones that aren’t eligible for new Android updates.

Steve Jenkins: OnePlus 8 on Android 11, and I intend to keep I that way. I’ve seen nothing in Android 12 that impresses me, so I’m very content to stay on 11 with occasional security updates.

Kapa: Updated my Pixel 4 to Android 12 a few weeks ago. Afaik I couldn’t update the security patch without updating to version 12, so my last patch was October 2021 and though I really should update it for security etc. Not really happy with 12 though, particularly the fact that the full “quick” actions menu doesn’t quite fit on my screen. So I have to scroll down ever so slightly and then I can swipe up to close the menu.

roland69uk: Android 13 beta on my Pixel 4xl & 6.

Tami Nkambule: I’m using Motorola Edge 20 recently updated to Android 12. Out of all the good things the phone does after the update, I notice the phone speaker behaves like it’s now stereo with a punchy Bass!! Maybe it’s just my phone.

Nick V: When I was a Nexus user, I would update to the betas all the time, but now that I am older and wiser, plus I use my phone for work, I don’t have the time to commit to installing betas, especially if there are issues. I think it is extremely important to have betas and testers, and I look forward to doing it again in the future.

Logan Osness: Samsung note 9. Got it since it came out. We had AT&T at the time. We’ve switched since. My mom could afford to upgrade her phone onto the T-Mobile service. We couldn’t afford mine tho. So I have Android 9, One UI 1.0. I do however have a Tmobile hotspot so that’s how I get my internet access from.

Bryant Allen: I’m still rocking the LG V40 and V60. Great phones with more features than any new flagship. USB-c to HDMI out. MicroSD and a 2Vrms 3.5mm headphone jack with an ESS SABRE qDAC to clean things up. Those are just a few features. MLT-STD 810G transit drop and temperature protection. Also IP68. 5000mAh battery with dual-screen options on the V60. And it’s only $300 brand new. Snapdragon 865 with the Adreno 650 which has 1,024 ALU’s rated at 1.2TFlops of FP32 compute. It also just got the Android 12 update. With the help of XDA dev. I got Android 12 on the V40. Nuff said.

APT: Nokia 7.1. Still in Android 10 despite being on Android One.

Solovino: 12 is the ugliest thing I have ever seen. The big bubble non-deep black colors are just awful. I have two phones and as soon as downloaded the latest version I regret it deeply. Thankfully I did not update my other phone and kept 11. It would be nice if android gave you more options on the look and feel of the main system. It’s ironic given that that is the one thing android is good at. Allowing you to customize the look.

Jaden Lock: Pie unfortunately 😢 My main phone is running nougat, can’t afford no more phones. It’s fine though, it gets the job done and that’s all that matters.

Lorena Lowery: I have Android Version 11 on my phone. I have an LG k92 5g phone I bought it right before LG announced it was closing thier phone division of the company. Read I will get Android 12 but, after that no more updates or Security patches.

Ddrrttyy: On my 4-year-old One Plus phone running LineageOS. Android 12 became available for it on the last week of April 2022, so I upgraded it from 11. Whenever LOS does a major version upgrade on a phone, it immediately discontinues upgrades on the previous version.

dquilon: I’m running Android 11 with a persistent 12 update notification that I refuse to accept for the time being. My Xperia 5 II runs very well right now and I love the UI as it is. There is nothing enticing about 12 from what I’ve seen.

