New Movies on HBO Max – Paste – Paste Magazine

HBO Max’s strategy of releasing new movies from Warner Bros. simultaneously in theaters on its streaming platform for a limited time means new original films often get pulled from its library months after release. But Dune and King Richard recently returned to the lineup. Most of the movies HBO Max adds to its robust library each month are mostly older films. Still, there are a handful of new movies available at HBO Max, both brand-new Max Originals and other recent films it just added to its streaming collection.

Below are 10 new movies on HBO Max.

HBO Max Release Date: June 16, 2022

Director: Gaz Alazraki

Stars: Andy García, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Chloe Fineman

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 111 minutes







Some stories truly are timeless, aren’t they? The original novel Father of the Bride was first published by author Edward Streeter in 1949, and was swiftly adapted into a 1950 film by Vincente Minnelli, starring Spencer Tracy as an old-fashioned man fretting over his daughter’s marriage to modern beau. The story was subsequently remade as the well-known 1991 Father of the Bride from Charles Shyer, starring Steve Martin as a neurotic dad obsessing over every aspect of his daughter’s wedding, while being stuck with an ever-mounting bill he can’t afford. And now, just over 30 years later, Father of the Bride is back yet again—and this time, it’s Andy Garcia’s turn to be put through the wringer. The film actually looks to be surprisingly distinct from the early ‘90s version. For one thing, our cast are predominantly Latinx performers, with Garcia as the titular father, actress Adria Arjona (Good Omens) as his daughter, and the legendary Gloria Estefan as Garcia’s embattled wife. Only this time around, Garcia’s own marriage is on the rocks, and he and his wife conspire to hide their impending divorce from their daughter in the name of getting through the wedding smoothly. Father of the Bride also stars a bevy of up-and-coming Hispanic stars, including Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Macarena Achaga and Ana Fabrega. SNL’s Chloe Fineman is also present, taking on the “ostentatious wedding planner” role memorably inhabited by Martin Short in the 1991 version. —Jim Vorel

HBO Max Release Date: June 10, 2022 (Originally released Sept. 10, 2021)

Director: Paul Schrader

Stars: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe

Rating: R

Runtime: 111 minutes

Paste Review Score: 6.0





Watch on HBO Max

I’ve been thinking a lot about Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, but probably not for the reasons you would think. The film is getting a lot of positive buzz—and I think there are elements really worth talking about in this quiet, contemplative drama—but I can’t help but feel its successes are parkouring off the back of its predecessor, 2017’s fiery and fierce First Reformed. Schrader is known for his meditations on loneliness; his storied history of projects—including script duties for Martin Scorsese films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Bringing Out the Dead—always seem to follow tortured souls who could be part of the same bridge circle or fight club. It’s clear both The Card Counter and First Reformed are cut from that same cloth, though the latter sticks the landing better than the former. Both of these films, in true Schrader style, are about something brewing under the surface—underneath the monotony, the loneliness, the minutiae of life. We follow the quiet life of William Tell, played with steady determination and precision by the incredible Oscar Isaac. He floats through life counting cards at lower stakes casino games, quite literally just passing the time among the tables. But he lets the audience know from the beginning that his demeanor stems from doing ten years of hard time. At first, it seems like he truly just wants to exist in the free world without any constraints, content to glide along by the edges of cards forever. Quickly, though, we learn that there is an anger building inside Tell and he is desperate to exercise it in the right way, the justified way. The Card Counter is about the things we do and how they haunt us. About mentorship and forgiveness and personal responsibility. The film is quintessential Schrader, and it hits all his usual marks. We know he does it well, centering on these types of stories, blowing them out of proportion, and bringing us down the rabbit hole all the way to the aftermath. I only ask in the future that, if we continue treading this path, he try and surprise us for a change. —Lex Briscuso

HBO Max Release Date: June 8, 2022

Director: Tia Lessin, Emma Pildes

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 101 minutes

Paste Review Score: 8.8





Watch on HBO Max

In the spring of 1972, seven women were arrested for breaking a law that 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision would summarily dissolve. Before that arrest was officially deemed unjust, those women were integral pieces of a Chicago-based collective that helped those who couldn’t wait for policy change to permit their actions. The Janes, a straight-forward, engaging HBO Documentary directed by Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes, has intimate access to collective members who saw their underground abortion network as a duty, a calling and the only thing that made sense in the face of a total ban on reproductive autonomy. The film opens with as dramatic a hook as a largely talking-head-based documentary can. One collective member describes her harrowing experience with a mob-arranged abortion provider; one of the only options available at the time, aside from self-induced methods. Accompanied by archival and wisely chosen stock footage, she relays the textural flashes of the event: The seedy motel, the clinical procedure totally devoid of any comfort or anesthetic, the shocking levels of blood and the unexpected presence of another girl in the room, a stranger whose procedure was done with the same callousness as to whether either of them survived. It was only thanks to that double procedure—and that they both had someone else to make sure the other didn’t bleed out—that she lived to tell the tale. This is only one of the horror stories that makes The Janes, the collective that provided thousands of women with a means to life-saving yet illegal services, so insoluble. Throughout the film, collective members give firsthand accounts of what drew them to each other and eventually bound them together, even through major burnout and stays in mental hospitals. Those telling their stories aren’t from a completely alien era, and the knowledge that they share, in tones frank and thoughtful by turn, is incredibly valuable. If anything, The Janes is a call to find and form networks in one’s own community. It’s a reminder, as the inevitability of another abortion ban inches closer and closer every day, there will always be people who disregard what is lawful in favor of what is right—and documentary can be a tool in teaching what, who and how to effectively parse and evade that lawful, undeniably wrong side of history. —Shayna Maci Warner

HBO Max Release Date: May 30, 2022 (Originally released April 15, 2022)

Director: David Yates

Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Wilgram, Mads Mikkelsen

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 143 minutes

Paste Review Score: 3.8





Watch on HBO Max

There’s a bit in Monty Python and the Holy Grail pointing out that the way Arthur became King doesn’t make a lick of sense. If you’ve seen it, you can probably hear Dennis the peasant (though he’d hate to be defined as such) on his rant: “Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.” This absurdity, taken quite seriously, is the crux of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, only with the Lady of the Lake replaced by a magical, all-knowing deer doling out the divine mandate. This deer (a CG Bambi that can spot leadership potential a mile away) replaces such riveting plot forces as a cursed woman slowly becoming a full-time snake and a bunch of nonsense surrounding the identity of Ezra Miller’s character. It is almost symbolic in its arbitrary silliness, as author-turned-screenwriter-turned-transphobe J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise can’t decide what it’s about on a moment-to-moment basis, let alone a film-to-film basis. The third film in the series is only sure of one thing: Anything remotely resembling Harry Potter will make money, even if it’s a dull piece of first draft hackwork less sensical than Holy Grail’s “farcical aquatic ceremony.” As Rowling continues submerging her magical world into the same hellish and disreputable bog as her personal legacy, I wish she’d kept The Secrets of Dumbledore to herself. —Jacob Oller

HBO Max Release Date: May 20, 2022

Directors: Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio

Rating: TV-MA

Paste Review Score: 7.5





Watch on HBO Max

The new documentary about George Carlin’s life is a behemoth. Length-wise, each of the two parts could be feature films on their own. However, for a man who’s so impacted comedy and American culture, it only feels appropriate to devote nearly four hours to exploring his life and career. Part one of George Carlin’s American Dream follows his life growing up in New York City amidst and post-World War II, breaking into show business as a clean-cut comic, and transforming into the counterculture comedian of legend, before the end of the 1970s and beginning of the 1980s forced him to reassess his act. Part two is noticeably darker, documenting his health issues, wife’s death, pivot to political and nearly nihilistic comedy, and, ultimately, his own death. Nonetheless, there are touching moments here: his love for his first wife Brenda, meeting his second wife Sally Wade, and the forgiveness of his daughter, Kelly. Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, George Carlin’s American Dream is fairly standard in form. Audio of Carlin, taken from different points in time, are patchworked together and played over archival footage of his life and contemporary news stories. Great pains are made to contextualize his life and how he responded to political movements and the prevailing comedy culture of the day. It’s incredible just how many notes, videos, and audio clips from his personal life there are, and they give real color to the documentary. Talking heads of Carlin’s family members and business associates, along with comedians influenced by his work, are interspersed throughout, along with his own interviews and performances. The result is a comprehensive, if sometimes a little dry, look into all sides of Carlin—a class clown, a rebel, a former idealist, a husband, a loner, a father, an artist—and reiterates his lasting legacy as a talented comedian who keenly understood the human condition. If you want an in-depth look at his life, it doesn’t get more thorough than George Carlin’s American Dream. —Clare Martin

HBO Max Release Date: April 27, 2022

Director: Barry Levinson

Stars: Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, John Leguizamo, Danny DeVito

Rating: TV-MA

Paste Review Score: 7.2





Watch on HBO Max

In 1943, the now-legendary boxer Harry Haft competed in his first bout. Instead of an audience of cheering fans, he performed for a crowd of sadistic Nazis; instead of competing in an arena, his ring was a Polish concentration camp; rather than fighting another trained boxer, he threw punches at fellow Jewish prisoners until the blows killed them. Haft is one of the integral figures in the cruel and barbaric history of concentration camp boxing. Trained by an SS guard for his own entertainment, Haft was forced to compete in a grim total of 76 fights as a prisoner. But his story doesn’t end there. When he finally managed to escape the camp, Haft used his skills as a boxer to garner national attention by fighting legends such as Rocky Marciano, hopefully earning the notice of his lost—and presumed dead—love. The Survivor, directed by Barry Levinson from screenwriter Justine Juel Gillmer’s take on Harry Haft: Auschwitz Survivor, Challenger of Rocky Marciano, tells the athlete’s stranger-than-fiction story in flashback. The bulk of The Survivor takes place in 1949, with Harry (Ben Foster) in the throes of his professional boxing career. Scenes of Harry’s present consistently waltz around his past, not allowing the viewer to forget the atrocities that he suffered in the concentration camps. In attempting to give The Survivor a more precise aim, Levinson falls into campy flashbacks and predictable dialogue. But for a story about humanity and the good and bad of people, the film is also satisfyingly character-driven, which ends up being its saving grace; beautifully strange and nuanced performances give it the direction it needed from the start. —Aurora Amidon

HBO Max Release Date: April 4, 2022

Director: Sam Jones

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 156 minutes

Paste Review Score: 7.4





Watch on HBO Max

Tony Hawk is the best-known and most accomplished skateboarder in the world, and his career has been a storied journey to greatness. As with a lot of famous people and their crafts, the general public only really knows half the battle in Hawk’s quest to conquer the art of skateboarding. They don’t know the toll this life, and the deep devotion within it, has taken on the skater’s mind, body and emotions of his loved ones. That’s where Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off comes in. It’s a reckoning of passion told by those who best understand the price of that love story: Hawk, his loved ones and his peers on the board. The new HBO Max documentary from director Sam Jones follows Hawk’s career from his small-fry childhood to his competitive skater days to his world-champion, biggest-in-the-game dominance to now. It is a fully-fledged journey through the athlete’s hopes, dreams, fears, obstacles and reflections. The film relies on the typical documentary stylings—never-before-seen archival footage, photographs and new first-hand interviews with the subject and others important to his story—but it’s a major asset to this film even if the tactic might seem tired in others. Despite knowing my fair share about early skate culture, especially in the ’70s and ’80s when it was really discovering itself and what it would become, the typical docu-methods used in this film felt less stale and overused to me than they might have without a prodigal story to build on. The never-before-seen footage of Hawk trying his hand at different ramps and bowls throughout his childhood and adolescence is exciting at its base in the same way that it’s exciting to watch a sport you love. But when you add in the fact that you’re watching a legend at his inception, it makes the clips that much more incendiary. The accompanying interview commentary that walks you through Hawk’s emotional and physical struggles on and off the board throughout his come-up only adds to the rush of excitement you feel watching him become a master of his field. —Lex Briscuso

HBO Max Release Date: March 31, 2022

Director: Chris Winterbauer

Stars: Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, Zach Braff

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 104 minutes

Paste Review Score: 5.7





Watch on HBO Max

Moonshot, from director Chris Winterbauer, forces together two romance-adjacent up-and-comers (Lana Condor of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Cole Sprouse of Riverdale) in order for them to question their ambitions, their current relationships and their present infatuation. Giving it all a sci-fi coat of paint—colorful jumpsuits, sliding Star Trek doors, snippets of interplanetary CG scene-setting—can’t cover up how standardized Max Taxe’s script feels, nor the sparklessness of its leads. Unfortunately, even though Moonshot aims high, its misfire falls all the way back down to humble terra firma. Sprouse’s Walt spends his days pining after Mars, partially colonized by his local college’s space program, and slinging lattes. He’s singularly focused and singularly unskilled—his 30-odd applications have all been rightly rejected, while his snippy robo-manager at the coffee shop has been programmed with ten times his personality. He runs into Sophie (Condor) by earthbound happenstance, crunching the device she uses to communicate with (and pine after) her long-distance Martian boyfriend. The pair’s antagonistic meet-cute culminates in an unlikely scheme to sneak Walk aboard her flight to Mars, with both parties looking to visit a significant other…or at least using their significant others as excuses to leave their sad lives behind. Moonshot’s interests lie in remapping its ancient premise onto the #wanderlust generation. Life is a constant grass-is-greener journey to some Other destination, though exactly where or why doesn’t matter. The goal is simply to never stop moving. To be liminal is to have the excuse of still being a work-in-progress; to settle down is to confront reality. Sophie and Walt’s well-worn route through their rom-com might take them to the stars, but their need for constant bland “adventure”—just like our need to follow the same arcs we’ve watched for decades, now featuring interstellar imagery—reveals a sad fear of actually facing something new. —Jacob Oller

HBO Max Release Date: March 29, 2022 (Originally released Feb. 11)

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Stars: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand

Genre: Mystery

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 128 minutes

Paste Review Score: 7.5





Watch on HBO Max

When it comes to detective stories, it’s pretty much impossible to find better IP than that of prolific author Agatha Christie, who had a firmer grip on what makes a successful murder-mystery than anyone before or after her. In 2017, Branagh adapted Christie’s 1934 novel Murder on the Orient Express, which follows a murder that occurs on, well…the Orient Express. Esteemed detective Hercule Poirot, played by a fiercely mustachioed Branagh, swoops in to save the day, and makes it his noble mission to figure out whodunnit. Orient Express proved my theory that it’s pretty difficult to royally screw up a Christie novel: The film’s pacing is achingly slow, its characters sorely lack dimension, and yet it still boasted $352 million worldwide at the box office Death on the Nile begins with a freshly engaged couple, Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), crooning over one another in a night club. Three months later, a swarm of people show up to Simon’s wedding, only it is not Jacqui he is getting married to, but inordinately wealthy heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot). The newlyweds and their wedding party embark on a luxurious honeymoon cruise down the River Nile, but when a jealous Jacqui shows up and a murder is committed, things quickly devolve into chaos—a chaos that can only be abated by Detective Poirot (played once again by Branagh with the assistance of his epic mustache). By virtue of the fact that it circles a nearly inscrutable mystery, Death on the Nile is undeniably engrossing. But what really sets it apart from its predecessor is, where Orient Express didn’t manage to find its footing until there was a mystery to be solved, Branagh makes sure to cast its sequel’s net beyond its core brainteaser. Indeed, Branagh takes care to engross us in the film’s central love triangle long before the murder even occurs. —Aurora Amidon

Returned to HBO Max: March 24, 2022

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Stars: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal

Genre: Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 144 minutes

Paste Review Score: 5.7





Watch on HBO Max

King Richard is a movie about the ends justifying the means. It’s a movie about bootstraps and hard work and outsiders overcoming odds through persistence. It’s also one about cherry-picking, hypocrisy and smoothed edges. But it barrels through those parts. Doesn’t let them stick. As we learn, the movie is a lot like Richard that way. Its incurious approach to telling the making-of story behind two of history’s most dominant athletes, tennis titans Venus and Serena Williams going from Compton to Wimbledon, sadly fits the expectation when it comes to authorized biopics. Though director Reinaldo Marcus Green finds winning performances away from his lead, the milquetoast script serves the tennis patriarch a soft lob—one without potential to inspire or excite, and one that’s constantly reminding us that we already know how it ends. It’s hard to generate too much lasting conflict around the young careers of Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) when their place in the record books is so firmly and recently established. It’s never a question of “Will this all work out?” no matter how many doubters or environmental obstacles screenwriter Zach Baylin puts in their father’s way. That there’s not much else to the film—no insight into the pair or their family, aside from the rah-rah Richard show—explains why it all feels so lifeless. At its core is Will Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams, obsessive and confident father of Venus and Serena (as well as many others whose abilities apparently didn’t inspire him to create/devote his life to a meticulous plan for their careers), which is well-researched, consistent and feels as much like a costume as his tiny little ’80s short-shorts. Sure, everything in King Richard is probably true. A few things might be embellished and filmmaking may have condensed some events. But because of its myopic perspective, its aggrandizing and glossing insistence that it was all equally worth it in the end, it consigns everything and everyone around its core to the fringes. And that means none of it seems real. —Jacob Oller

source