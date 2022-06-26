How to Check the CPU Temperature in Windows 11? Top 3 ways – Gadget Bridge

Ads

Monitor your CPU’s performance and manage overheating with these 3 simple methods.

If you use your PC for gaming or video editing, chances are you may have encountered an overheated CPU on several occasions. While CPUs are bound to get heated up while carrying out heavy tasks, constant high temperatures can diminish the performance of your PC. It is highly advisable to constantly monitor the temperature of your CPU, especially while carrying out heavy tasks. In this article, we will show you how to check the CPU temperature in Windows 11.

Table of Contents

Windows 11 does not have any built-in tool to monitor the CPU temperature. However, you can check the temperature of your CPU by entering BIOS. While this may be the only way to check the CPU temperature without using third-party software, it has its drawbacks. Firstly, BIOS is not suited to monitor the CPU temperature while you’re carrying out tasks in real-time. Secondly, entering BIOS every time you want to monitor your CPU can be quite the hassle and is not generally advised.

There are a large number of tools present online that will help you monitor your CPU performance and temperature. We’ve selected two of the best and easy-to-use tools: Core Temp and NZXT CAM.

Step 1: Open the Start menu and click on Restart.

Step 2: As soon as your system reboots and the display turns on, press the BIOS key for your motherboard. Depending on the manufacturer, the BIOS key of your system could be either F10, F12, F2, F1, or DEL. Press the BIOS key multiple times to make sure it works.

Step 3: Your system will enter BIOS. Scan the interface to see the CPU Performance tab. This may be located in different places for different manufacturers. Within this tab, you will be able to see your CPU temperature.



It is not ideal to enter BIOS every time you want to check the CPU temperature. If you want to keep regular checks on your CPU temperature it is advisable to install third-party software. One such tool is Core Temp. With Core Temp, you can monitor the fluctuations in your CPU temperature, and also keep tabs on the temperature of individual components within your CPU. Follow these steps to install and use Core Temp.

Step 1: Visit the Core Temp website and click on the Download button.



Step 2: Open the downloaded file and install Core Temp on your system.

Step 3: Once installation is complete, launch the Core Temp tool. You will be able to view the CPU temperature along with additional information in the main window.



NZXT Cam is another easy-to-use third-party software that helps you check the temperature of your CPU. Follow these steps to install and use NZXT Cam on your system.

Step 1: Visit the NZXT website and download the CAM software.



Step 2: Open the downloaded file and install it on your system.

Step 3: Launch NZXT CAM.

Step 4: The software will prompt you to sign up, but you can continue in guest mode as well.

Step 5: After accepting the Terms of Use, you will be able to see the PC Monitoring window. Find the CPU window. The CPU temperature will be listed on it, along with additional information.



The ideal CPU temperature depends on a lot of factors, such as system configuration, quality of CPU cooling fans, the position of the CPU and ventilation around it. The ideal CPU temperature could be anywhere between 30-60°C. This can increase up to 65-70°C when your CPU is carrying a heavy load. Anything in the range of 80-90°C is considered dangerous for your PC.

If you keep facing overheating issues with your CPU, you should consider upgrading the fans, cleaning any traces of dust, and ensuring no external object is restricting the airflow towards the CPU. If the issue still persists, you should take your CPU to a professional for further diagnosis.

