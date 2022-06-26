The Weekly Authority: Pixel 7 Pro leaks – Android Authority

Ads

These are bigger than your average drone though:

The size of these drones leads many people to ask, how safe are drone deliveries?

Not all residents of Lockeford are pleased at the news. Some say that drones are an invasion of their privacy. Others are worried they could spook livestock.

But there are logistics issues to consider too:

Not to mention security:

It currently costs Amazon from around $4.50-$5.50 to deliver a package through third-party delivery partners, or $3.47 per package through its own logistics network

So are drones the future of e-commerce delivery? If Amazon’s initial rollout is successful, then you could be receiving drone deliveries sooner than you think.

