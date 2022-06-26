Reasons Why You Should Wait For The M2 MacBook Air Instead of Buying The M2 MacBook Pro – Wccftech

Ads

Apple launched the new M2-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models earlier this year at its WWDC 2022 event. The new notebooks arrive with a plethora of changes and additions to enhance your user experience. While the M2 chip is common in both models of the MacBook, you have to consider various other factors before deciding which one to get. If you are looking to buy the latest offerings from Apple, there are a couple of aspects that you should take note of. Below are some of the reasons why you should wait for the new M2 MacBook Air instead of buying the M2 MacBook Pro.

Before we move down to the points, take note that the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are both quite capable when it comes to processing power. Apple announced the new M2 chip this year that provides enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities. You can check out our reasons why the M2 MacBook Air is a better option compared to the M2 MacBook Pro.

Developer Makes Use of the MacBook Pro Notch to AirDrop Files

Design and Aesthetics

One of the primary reasons why you should wait for the new M2 MacBook Air is the design and form factor. Apple ditched the wedged design this year and adopted a balanced approach. The new M2 MacBook Air now resembles the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. However, the notebook is quite thin in contrast to the ‘Pro’ models and it is also lightweight. If you are a student, the MacBook Air is a clear winner when it comes to portability.

Display and Notch

While the display quality is more or less similar on the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, the prior comes with a notch. As mentioned earlier, the notch also contributes to a design that resembles last year’s M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models. The notch makes room for a bigger 13.6-inch display compared to the 13.3-inch display of the M2 MacBook Pro. Despite the bigger display, the MacBook Air is smaller in footprint compared to the MacBook Pro. This is because the Air features thinner bezels on all sides.



New 15-Inch MacBook Air and 12-Inch MacBook to Launch in 2023, M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips to Debut This Year

MagSafe Charging

While the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 chip were announced side by side, only the Air features Apple’s new MagSafe technology for charging. It is one of the most high-anticipated additions that Apple brought back to the MacBook lineup. On the MacBook Pro, you will make use of the USB-C port to charge the device.

Function Keys

On the new M2 MacBook Pro, you will find the Touch Bar instead of the Function keys. While it is an innovative feature, according to Apple, a lot of users still prefer the physical function keys. The new M2 MacBook Air, on the other hand, features the Function keys that most users prefer.



FaceTime Camera

The new MacBook Air features an upgraded 1080p FaceTime HD camera that produces a great result. The M2 MacBook Pro, on the other hand, brings forward the same 720p FaceTime HD camera. Since most of us are still working from home due to the ongoing global pandemic, Zoom or FaceTime calls have never been in more demand. Henceforth, the MacBook Air’s front camera is superior to the Pro.

New Color Options

The new MacBook Air with an M2 chip comes in four color options. If you are looking to get something new, it is always better to get it in a new color and you can get the latest machine in Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight. The MacBook Pro comes in the same color options as its predecessor – Space Gray and Silver.



Price

The new MacBook Air features a brand new design, the latest M2 chip, and MagSafe addition and the company priced it at $1,199. The new M2 MacBook Air features the same old design and comes with nothing major and Apple priced it at $1,299. The $100 price difference is huge given the changes introduced this year with the MacBook Air. You can check out more details on the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in our announcement post.

While the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models feature the same chip inside, the latter comes with better thermals. The MacBook Air is silent as it does not come with a fan and Apple has capped the performance of the machine so it does not get hot. The MacBook Pro with an M2 chip comes with a fan which allows it to offer enhanced CPU and GPU performance. In the end, it all narrows down to the type of work that you are planning to do on the notebooks.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your preference in the comments section below.

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

For latest tech news in your inbox, once a day!

source