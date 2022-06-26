The Best Amazon Prime Day Appliance Sales Of 2022 – Delish

Ads

When it comes to completing your kitchen, there always seems to be that one thing you’re missing. Maybe it’s a blender for your morning smoothies. Or a smart coffee maker to upgrade your pour over. Or perhaps you’re just waiting for the right time to splurge on an air fryer.

Well, folks, now is the right time. Prime Day will take place July 12 through 13, with some deals starting on June 21. There are already a lot of appliances already on sale.

Bookmark this page and consider it your guide to all the best deals for kitchen appliances, including microwaves, stand mixers, pressure cookers, and any other major things your home might be missing. As we find out more about and all the insane deals and discounts that are sure to come, we will keep updating this page.

To hold you over in the meantime, here are some of the deals we are already seeing that you can take advantage of right now:

What is Amazon Prime and how can I sign up?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that gives you special access to shipping, shopping, streaming, reading, and other benefits through Amazon.



What is Amazon Prime Day?

is a few days each year when Amazon and its retailers offer deals and discounts to its members.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event starting on July 12 at 3 a.m. and running through July 13. But, don’t mark you calendars just yet—early deals and member-only offerings will begin on June 21.

What is on sale for Amazon Prime Day?

Anything and everything! Last year, we saw major discounts on , , and

