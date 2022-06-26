Doge gets more love on Twitter and Ethereum gets more hate: Data analysis – FXStreet

Ads

Cointelegraph Team

Cointelegraph Follow Following

Ethereum has taken out the top spot on Twitter as the most hated of five cryptocurrencies studied, while the meme-token Dogecoin is the most liked.

The findings emerged from a new report by TRG Datacenters that analyzed a year's worth of tweets between Jan. 2021 to Jan. 2022, concerning five of the most popular cryptocurrencies to figure out which digital assets were the most emotionally stirring on Twitter.

According to the analysis — which looked at Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) — Ethereum was firmly the most negatively associated with 29% of all tweets containing a negative sentiment. (The decision not to include Ripple, which has ardent fans but also very passionate critics, probably makes the study less comprehensive than it should have been.)

The bulk of the criticism leveled at Ethereum concerned its speed compared to other Layer 1 alternatives, as well as its energy costs. Peak Ethereum negativity from Crypto Twitter occurred when a bug caused Ethereum to briefly split into two chains in late Aug. 2021.

Bitcoin was the second-most hated on Twitter with a 27% total negativity score. Cardano followed a distant third with a 16% negative association, while Litecoin sat in fourth place with just 8% of all tweets having a negative angle.

The report collected data in such a way that negative sentiment tweets were analyzed based on the inclusion of the following phrases and the name of each cryptocurrency; "Hate," "is a scam," "disappointed with" / "disappointed," "dip in," "bad," "lost money with"/ "loss on."

Dogecoin was the crowd favorite on the social media platform, with just 6% of all tweets concerning the popular memecoin containing some form of unfavorable sentiment. This means that 94% of all tweets concerning DOGE contain a positive slant, displaying the strength and cohesiveness of the token's community on Crypto Twitter.

Dogecoin’s popularity was closely linked to the token’s healthy relationship with the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk. Musk’s public decision to accept DOGE as payment for Tesla merchandise drove sentiment to all-time-highs.

Chris Hinkle, the Chief Technology Officer at TRG Datacenters drew attention to the different types of influence that Twitter has on the price of crypto assets.

Meme stocks in particular appeared to be driven by retail investors. In the case of larger currencies such as Bitcoin, tweets have actually lagged price movements, implying some degree of institutional lean.

“[This] means that small cap stocks and coins in general are experiencing a very real phenomenon of price fluctuations led by retail investors,” Hinkle added.

Hinkle went on to explain that the recent acquisition of Twitter by Musk may lead to a more retail-driven crypto market, claiming that Musk’s newfound influence may “perhaps pave the path for less algorithmic manipulation and the beginning of a new era of retail investors.”

Terra (LUNA) price action has slipped below a critical level outlined a few days ago. As price action moves start to get smaller, a big move is set to happen, but it is very cloudy to see where that move will be going.

XRP holders are awaiting key decisions in the SEC vs. Ripple case. Experts believe judge Sarah Netburn could rule on the two key decisions in the lawsuit against payment giant Ripple.

MATIC’s purchase of carbon credits through KlimaDAO partnership represented 104,794 tonnes of greenhouse gasses, equivalent to the Ethereum scaling solution’s debt since 2019. Carbon neutrality has fueled a bullish sentiment among traders and

Shiba Inu price may have bottomed but this can only be confirmed if the current rally persists. Traders should be aware of several factors. Shiba Inu price has suddenly changed as the bulls have printed a significantly large bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart.

Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source