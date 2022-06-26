Disney plus Hotstar releases Anand Bhaskar's collective album for 'Masoom' – The Statesman

Ads

The lyrics have been voiced by Madhubanti Bagchi, Anand Bhaskar, Jatinder Singh, Shilpa Surroch, Piyush Kapoor, and Romy.

Masoom

Disney Hotstar releases the complete soundtrack of its latest psychological thriller, ‘Masoom’. The album is an ode to relationships and the journey of an individual and has been created by the talented Anand Bhaskar Collective.

Directed by Mihir Desai and produced by Namit Sharma under the umbrella of Reliance Entertainment, the films feature Boman Irani, Samara Tijori, Upasana Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha in it.

The album has four songs in it titled, Jogiye, Faqueera, Laila Majnu, and Vichhda.

Ranging in the Punjabi folklore genre, the album’s songs have been penned by Ginny Diwan whose lyrics will take you straight to the roots of Punjab, and composed by Anand Bhaskar.

Sharing his thoughts on the title track, composer and singer Anand Bhaskar said, “Decoding the musical essence of Masoom owing to its unique storyline was not an easy task, but my repertoire with Mihir Desai paid off.”

He further added, “Our thoughts were in sync regarding the direction we wanted to take with the title song. Through the songs, I wanted to tap into the raw serenading nature of Punjabi folklore and build a lyrically relevant and melodiously captivating soundtrack that featured human relationships.”

Actor Boman Irani added, “Masoom carries a strong cinematic texture which Anand Bhaskar Collective’s music has perfectly complemented. The mesmerizing lyrics of the songs touch your heart and assures you.”

“When I saw the final edit of the series and saw how beautifully it came together with the music, I was proud of what we brought before the audience,” he concluded.

Hotstar Specials’ Masoom is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series Blood, exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one. The show is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co. banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment.





