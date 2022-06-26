Samsung's best selling 'The Frame' 4K TV is on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Lily Rose
June 21, 2022
The Samsung “The Frame” 2022 model is a new-and-improved version of the top-rated Samsung QLED smart 4K TV, the set that doubles as customizable wall art. “The Frame” 2022 features a brand-new matte display. You can snag one at a discount right now at Samsung and Amazon.
Top products in this article:
Bestselling “The Frame” TV: 65″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)
Shop “The Frame” TV on Amazon: 55″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV (2022): $1,498
Save on last year’s “The Frame” model: 65″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)
The 2022 “The Frame” has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the previous model. And like the 2021 model, the 2022 version intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K.
Even with all those similarities, the 2022 “The Frame” is definitely an upgrade over the 2021 “The Frame.” The 2022 “The Frame” boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.
If you’ve been eyeing “The Frame,” there are some deals available. Some sizes of Samsung’s 4K TV are on sale. Samsung is also offering 50% off a customizable bezel with the purchase of any 2022 model of “The Frame.”
When you’re not streaming shows or movies on “The Frame,” the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat. It can also display pictures from your family vacation that you’ve uploaded to “The Frame” from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it’s on — or off.
65″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)
75″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,800 (reduced from $3,000)
85″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV 2022, $4,000 (reduced from $4,300)
Amazon has the 2022 Samsung “The Frame” TV model in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sizes (as of the time of publication). Purchase includes a full Samsung warranty.
55″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV (2022): $1,498
“The Frame” 2021 model is a pretty awesome TV, too. There are limited quantities available on the Samsung website, but you can find models — and deals — on Amazon too. Plus, we’ve rounded up some other 4K TVs you can get on sale right now.
Save big on this Samsung TV, which can transform into a piece of art when you’re not streaming your favorite TV shows. “The Frame” smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that’s the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). What does all this tech talk mean? It means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.
50″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)
55″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV, $1,398
65″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)
75″ Samsung “The Frame” QLED 4K TV, $2,398 (regularly $2,698)
Samsung has another smart TV option that can display art and photos. It’s called “The Sero.” This Samsung set is a 4K smart TV that rotates so you can watch videos from your phone, or display posters and art in full screen.
“The Sero” is $500 off right now at Samsung. This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position, or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. “The Sero” displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).
43″ Samsung “The Sero” QLED 4K smart TV, $1,00 (regularly $2,000)
