The real reason why Uber and Ola drivers are cancelling your rides – The Nutgraf by The Ken – The Ken

Who murdered ride-sharing in India?

I’m told that it’s impossible to find a cab. And when one does find one, it’s usually followed by an inquisition. Typically, this lasts for a few minutes as your driver calls to ask you for your destination, your location, the amount you intend to pay, how you intend to pay for it, and which IPL team you support. After all this, he fills you with hope by stating that he’s on his way, then hangs up and cancels the trip. This happens about a dozen times before you have a nervous breakdown and decide to walk to your destination, only to realise that there are no footpaths, pavements, or, uh, roads in this city.

And because this is Bengaluru, everyone is racing to suggest tech-first solutions online. Do an auction bidding process. Change the incentive structure. Gamify the system. There’s even a startup trying to solve the problem by moving cab drivers to the blockchain and decentralise ride-sharing.

Ride-sharing is a strange sector. On one hand, it seems like it exists for all the right reasons and solves a problem that a lot of people encounter. Intuitively, it feels like the economics should also work out once you get to a certain density and eliminate competition. Someone books a ride and pays for it. Another person provides the service. The platform lets this happen and takes a cut. How could a company lose money in this process? Then there’s the fact that this is India, which isn’t exactly known for its amazing public transport system, so the addressable market and the problem becomes even greater and lucrative.

And yet, if there’s one thing that became clear last week, it’s that the ride-sharing sector has been obliterated. The incumbents are unable or unwilling to fix things. No new companies can emerge to disrupt them for a long, long time.

There’s a market. There’s a need. There are enough consumers who want a solution.

But for many structural reasons, nobody is in a position to offer a solution. Everyone is stuck where they are in a never-ending loop of cancelled trips.

How did it all go so wrong?

And what happens next?

Let’s dive in.

So who murdered ride-sharing?

Well, Bloomberg reported something last week.

However, what did surprise me was how vociferously Uber disputed the story. Their spokesperson in India rebutted it with, “We have never explored exiting India—not even for a minute”. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, even went to the trouble of putting out a tweet calling the Bloomberg story as “clickbait”. It’s unusual for companies to issue denials in such strong terms, but I think there’s an element of “doth lady protest too much”, so I’m not sure what’s going on.

Nevertheless, it is true that Uber’s India business is quite unprofitable, something that the company is aware of and is forced to explain to analysts often, as I’ve written before. Also, as of today, Uber’s stock price is practically at its lowest ever since it went public, and it has been signalling to investors that it wants to get to profitability as quickly as possible.

In its latest earnings call, India made an appearance again.

Also, if Uber really believes in India, they don’t seem to be doing much to act on it. Sure, they’ve increased their engineering headcount, but the number of drivers on the road have declined. And their last reported financials indicates that a revenue of Rs 300 crore (US$38.4 million) from ride-sharing operations, which, even if you account for the pandemic, is shockingly low. On top of this, they lost Rs 600 crore (US$76.7 million) making that Rs 300 crore.

I don’t know if Uber was in talks to sell their India operations or not, but if they didn’t, they should probably seriously consider it.

Then, there’s Ola, which seems to be doing better, but is racked by a spate of executive exits and it’s fair to say that the focus of the company seems to have shifted from ride-sharing to making electric cars. I mean, sure, I’ve written about the bizarre stuff that Ola Electric is doing these days, but I feel like inside Ola, the ride-sharing business seems to be running in a don’t-break-anything-just-keep-it-going mode.

Ride-sharing in India is practically a duopoly, and both players have good reasons to not want to continue to focus on ride-sharing. One wants to possibly sell. The other wants to build electric bikes.

It’s all illegal

Did you know that technically, both Ola and Uber are operating illegally in Karnataka?

Yes, it’s true. But it’s also complicated.

So the short version is this. Back in 2016, when ride-sharing was at its peak, the Karnataka State Government came up with a new regulation specifically for aggregators like Ola and Uber. As per the new regulations, any company that needed to run ride-sharing cabs in the state needed a special licence.

But that’s not all. The regulation itself is a work of art. It requires all cabs to be fitted with a panic button, a printer, and the word ‘TAXI’ be prominently displayed. There are caps on fares, elimination of surge pricing, and much more. Also, the regulation goes into the minute technical specifications of the devices that must be in the cabs, and even what fields must be printed on the receipt. If you think I am making this up, you can read it yourself.

It wasn’t clear if these rules were meant to be taken seriously, so Uber decided to hedge. It simultaneously challenged the new rules in court, and also applied for a licence… complying with the new rules. So the licence was granted to both Ola and Uber for five years, but the court also passed an interim order to the transport department not to take any coercive action against these companies if these rules were flouted.

And that’s how Ola and Uber operated in Karnataka. In this weird, zombie place where they had a licence for a rule challenged by them in court, issued by a state government which couldn’t enforce the rule itself.

This charade went on till last year, by when five years had lapsed and the licences expired. Neither Ola or Uber applied for a renewal in time.

So police officers started confiscating vehicles. For a while. Until they realised that they couldn’t do that. Here’s the latest, as of February 2022.

The reason I’m highlighting this is because all of this contributes to a decline in trust.

And at the core, this is the reason why your cabs are cancelling on you.

The sharing economy, whether its Airbnb or Uber, works because there’s a trust deficit that needs to be overcome. The way how companies jump this chasm is through infusing enormous amounts of capital. They make sure you have a great experience, or a cheaper experience, and you can trust to turn to them again and again. Trust is why you knew that you could depend on Uber to get you a cab in the morning to work predictably, and for the driver to know how much he’d earn in a month doing it. Trust is how these companies operate, aware of the regulations within which they play.

Now the trust has gone away, chipped away over time, accelerated by the pandemic. Everyone has a role to play. From state governments, to regulators, to companies, and to consumers. And once trust is gone, so is the capital that’s willing to help generate and maintain that trust.

And that’s the real reason why your cabs are cancelling on you.

source