iPhone 14 models leak, MagSafe Battery Pack update, and more on the AppleInsider podcast – AppleInsider

On this week’s AppleInsider Podcast, Apple updated its MagSafe Battery Pack with faster charging, four iPhone 14 models leak, child safety in messages expands to new countries, and we share our home screen setups.

A new firmware update to Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack has been released which increases its charging speed to 7.5W. The slight increase in charging rate is welcome, though it could take up to a week for the firmware to install. Consequently, we examine the several products in Apple’s lineup that restrict users from manually updating their software.

YouTube creator Sara Dietschy gained special access to film Apple’s iPhone recycling robot, Daisy. First announced in 2018, Daisy can disassemble 1.2 million iPhones per year to recycle their parts better. Daisy can remove iPhone screens and screws, but human workers are needed to separate individual pieces.

Next, rumors corroborate this year’s iPhone 14 may include a 48MP rear camera, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims the front-facing camera will gain autofocus capability. Quick Review Lab also leaked an image of what purports to be iPhone 14 models, notably missing any mini-size model in the coming lineup.

As the broadcast video industry meets for its annual NAB conference, professional video users have separately signed a petition asking Apple to increase awareness of Final Cut Pro. They want Apple’s help in promoting the use of the tool use in the film industry, and to make that possible, they also want Apple to add better collaboration tools. Finally, our hosts close the show by comparing their home screen setups and highlighting tips for customizing icons and widgets.

….wait, a higher resolution camera on the next iPhone, next thing you guys will be saying is a faster CPU!

For a lot of folks, summer is prime camping time. We've rounded up the best tech gear to enhance adventures.

Apple demoed technology at WWDC 2022 called Private Access Tokens — and they could potentially kill CAPTCHAs once and for all.

Apple's handling of Apple Pay Later goes beyond just setting up a subsidiary, with the financial service said to use a customer's Apple ID and associated data to minimize the chance of fraud and losses.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the M2 chip, but it may not be enough to tempt potential buyers away from a purchase of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how the smaller MacBook Pro models compare.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.

