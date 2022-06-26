New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 14 Battery Surprise – Forbes

Ads

Apple’s iPhone 14 design changes leaked months ago, but speculation around their performance has proved much more controversial. And now a new leak has set tongues wagging about their battery life.

Shared by credible industry insider ShrimpApplePro, a new Baidu post has published what it claims are the battery capacities for all iPhone 14 models. This is the first time capacities have been reported for the new range and while three models have received minor battery increases, a drop for the iPhone 14 Pro may mean your money is better spent elsewhere. [06/25 update – Baidu post now removed, this is often seen as a sign of accuracy because accurate data is more sensitive and posters come under significant pressure but it is impossible to know for sure]

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max renders based on leaked schematics

The leak breaks down the battery capacities as follows:

The big news comes from the big phones and, if these numbers are correct, there is every chance that the new iPhone 14 Max will outlast the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The reason for this is not the fractional difference in their battery capacities but what they will be asked to do. iPhone 14 Pro models will have 48-megapixel sensors meaning they will process file sizes 4x larger than the 12MP sensor retained by standard models. They are also expected to have more RAM which means greater performance but increased battery drain.

Whether new efficiencies from the Pro-exclusive A16 chipset and new DDR5 RAM can offset this remains to be seen, but with iPhone 14 Max expected to cost $300 less it could be a tempting downgrade for those concerned by reported iPhone 14 Pro price rises. The iPhone 14 Max is also a dramatic improvement on its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Mini (2,406 mAh) for which battery life was its biggest drawback.

Apple iPhone 14 range based on multiple leaks

Looking more widely, the minor battery increases to the rest of the range are also eye-opening. After being overshadowed by large Android phones for several generations, the iPhone 13 lineup was a big leap forward and there was hope Apple would look to extend its lead over the competition, having seen success from its M1-based MacBooks streaking ahead of the battery life delivered by Intel and AMD-based rivals.

It is worth noting that ShrimpApplePro has some doubts about the figures, writing “Hmmm” afterwards but the leaker also has a history of only sharing accurate information. So the reaction may be more towards Apple’s strategy than the leak itself.

That strategy would certainly be a gamble. Ever since the iPhone 6 Plus launched in 2014, Apple’s biggest and most expensive model has always had the best battery life. That now looks to be under serious threat and it makes the iPhone 14 Max a lot more attractive. Furthermore, with Pro models set to ditch Lightning for USB-C in 2023, skipping iPhone 14 Pro models altogether in 2022 might just be the smartest option.

