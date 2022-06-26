Here are the partners that’ll sell the Nothing Phone (1) in India & Europe – gizmochina

Ads

Nothing has announced carrier and retail partnerships for the Nothing phone (1) in India and Europe. The company has unveiled three sales partners for the Nothing phone (1) in Europe and India. Nothing has also picked O2 as the exclusive carrier partner for the upcoming smartphone in the UK.

Nothing’s campaign for the phone (1) is following the trajectory of OnePlus. Nothing’s Carl Pei had been in OnePlus during their pioneering teaser campaigns for new smartphones. Now he is applying the same tactic at Nothing.

In Germany, the Nothing phone (1) will have Telekom as its exclusive carrier partner. The Nothing phone (1) will thus be available in O2 and Telekom’s outlets in the UK and Germany respectively. Being an unfolding story, it’s unclear whether non-carrier outlets will retail the phone in the UK and Germany.

In India, Flipkart was retained as the sales partner for the Nothing phone (1). For now, there is no mention of whether Flipkart was the exclusive outlet for the smartphone. This is the second year of the Nothing-Flipkart partnership in the subcontinent.

There are still grey areas on the magnitude of the Nothing (1) retail and carrier partnerships. We are yet to get the detailed specs sheet of the device, as well as pricing and availability details. We however expect more details about the device in the coming weeks.

