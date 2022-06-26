Deliver Us Mars launches for the red planet in September – Rock Paper Shotgun

3
Sci-fi sequel Deliver Us Mars is preparing to touch down on September 27th, publishers Frontier Foundry have announced. The adventure puzzler will move the environmentally disastrous story on from the Moon to the fourth planet in the solar system, replete with dust storms and literally ruddy giant canyons. Space yourself out by watching the first gameplay trailer below.
Developers KeokeN Interactive say Deliver Us Mars follows Kathy Johanson, who you might remember as the little girl from the first game, as she escapes terra firma. She’s taken a shuttle to Mars to pursue some cheeky thieves who nicked vital equipment to keep Earth from plunging into full-on climate collapse – oh, and she’s searching for her missing dad too. There’ll be more rocket launches, puzzles and zero gravity shenanigans, but this time around you’ll even be able to go scuba diving too. Liquid water on Mars confirmed.
Deliver Us Mars was first announced in March. It looks a lot like its predecessor Deliver Us The Moon, which isn’t a bad thing because that was a bouncy investigative space romp across the ol’ natural satellite that I rather enjoyed. John was proper baffplexed by the end of the original Fortuna version of the game in his Deliver Us The Moon review though. “If you have a great time reading a book, but the last page abruptly fails to conclude any of the elements you cared about, does all that previous pleasurable time spent reading still have validity?” he wondered.
You’ll be able to find Deliver Us Mars on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £25/$30/€30. It’s coming to Xbox and PlayStation too. Frontier Foundry say there’ll be more to see on June 12th at the PC Gaming Show, so keep track of our coverage right now.
CJ Wheeler
News Reporter
CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.
7
