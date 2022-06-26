The five stimulus checks and direct payments worth up to $1,700 going out to millions of Americans in July… – The US Sun

Ads

MILLIONS of Americans can expect to see paper checks in their mailboxes next month.

Most of the payments will be in the form of tax rebates, which aim to offset high inflation that’s negatively impacting Americans from food to gas.

And the others act as stimulus checks, which are given to those who have suffered financial hardship from the pandemic.

But regardless, these will all be one-time payments.

See the states and cities sending out money in July.

Eligible Chicago, Illinois residents can apply each month for transit and gas card funds.

To apply, you must be a Chicago resident, at least 18 years old and have a current and valid city sticker with the correct mailing information for your vehicle.

Also, your income must be at or below 100% of the area median income for Chicago.

This is $93,200 for a household of four.

Each month until September, there will be a lottery held on the second week of the month.

The deadline to apply for the next lottery is Friday, July 1.

Those selected will be notified via email.

Chicago will issue up to 50,000 prepaid gas cards of $150 and 100,000 prepaid transit cards of $50 under the program.

Cards will be distributed each month.

You can apply online, at any Chicago public library location, or by sending a letter via mail.

Millions in the state of Indiana have started to receive their rebate payments in May.

The refunds are worth $125 per individual and $250 for married couples.

Approximately 4.3million Hoosiers will receive the $125 payment, about 85% of the state's adult population.

Direct deposits will continue to go out through the summer, while residents who opted for a paper check can expect those to arrive in July or August.

Any taxpayer who filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, qualifies for the cash.

Additionally, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has proposed to send more money back to taxpayers.

If approved, each eligible Indiana resident would get a combined total of about $350 in payments, according to the Governor's office.

Married couples filing jointly would receive roughly $700.

Thousands of low and moderate-income residents in Johnson County, Iowa have applied for a one-time stimulus check of $1,400 under the Direct Assistance Program, reports the Press-Citizen.

To qualify, you must meet a few pieces of criteria.

This includes suffering from food or housing insecurity, job loss, or previously being excluded from federal stimulus payments.

You may also qualify if you are eligible for a federal program like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or Supplemental Security Income.

As far as income goes, it must be $45,370 or below for a household of one, $51,870 for a household of two, and $64,805 for a four-person household.

Between 2,300 and 2,400 residents are set to get $1,400 stimulus payments, which are set to reach recipients in late June or July, according to the county’s Board of Supervisors (BOS).

The city stopped accepting applications on Friday, May 27.

This month, Maine has been sending out rebate checks worth $850 per individual and $1,700 for the average family.

Just about every week in June, it has mailed up to 200,000 rebate checks.

That would mean most payments would be issued by the end of this month.

To qualify for a rebate check, you must meet a few requirements.

As far as income goes, an individual must not exceed $100,000, while heads of the household and couples can make up to $150,000 and $200,000, respectively.

These will be based on 2021 tax returns, which must be filed by October 31.

Governor Janet Mill's office said that those who have filed 2021 state taxes can expect their money to arrive by mid-July.

Oregon this week is sending out $600 stimulus checks to more than 236,000 residents.

The payments are going out to low-income workers who worked during the pandemic.

To be eligible, you need to qualify for and claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)on your 2020 tax return.

The deadline to file was December 31, 2021, or April 15 for an amended return, according to the Department of Revenue.

In 2020, singles or heads of the household with no children adjusted gross income (AGI) must not have exceeded $15,820 for the EITC.

This figure was $21,710 for married couples, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

If you have children, here are the income limits:

Additionally, you must have lived in Oregon for the past six months to be eligible for a payment.



