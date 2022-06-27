An official website of the United States government Here’s how you know
Microsoft has released updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft software. An attacker can exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review Microsoft’s June 2022 Security Update Summary and Deployment Information and apply the necessary updates.
This product is provided subject to this Notification and this Privacy & Use policy.
Please share your thoughts.
We recently updated our anonymous product survey; we’d welcome your feedback.
(888)282-0870
Send us email
Download PGP/GPG keys
Submit website feedback
Receive security alerts, tips, and other updates.
CISA is part of the Department of Homeland Security
Microsoft Releases June 2022 Security Updates | CISA – US-CERT
An official website of the United States government Here’s how you know