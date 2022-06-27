Netflix Australia axes its 30-day free trial period and replaces it with a new sign up incentive – Daily Mail

Ads

By Isabelle Stackpool For Daily Mail Australia

Netflix Australia has quietly removed its standard 30-day free trial period and will instead offer new customers an ‘upgrade’ bonus when they sign up.

The free streaming period had been available since Netflix first launched in Australia in 2015 as an incentive to draw customers in to the service.

Instead the streaming giant will now offer an ‘upgrade’ bonus that will allow customers to try a higher stream quality and access to more screens, WhistleOut reported.

Netflix removed its 30-day free trial period in Australia in favour of a new upgrade promotion

A Netflix spokesperson said that the 30-day free trial was removed as the company is ‘looking at different marketing promotions in Australia to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience’.

The new promotion sees Australian users pay when they sign up in exchange for month-long access to the benefits of the tier above their subscription rate.

Customers subscribed to the $9.99 Basic plan normally receive streaming on one device and standard definition resolution – but the new promotion will grant these customers a ‘free’ upgrade.

Australians who sign up up to the Basic plan will instead receive the perks of the $13.99 Standard plan including high definition resolution and simultaneous streaming on two screens.

New users who sign up to the Standard plan will be upgraded to the $19.99 per month Premium plan for their first 30 days.

This will provide them with access to 4K resolution and streaming on four devices instead of the regular three.

New Australian Netflix customers will have their subscription tier upgraded for the first month allowing them to access higher quality and stream on more screens (file image)

Netflix has removed its original 30-day free streaming promotion from several countries around the world.

It did not officially announce the end of the Australian trial but it is believed the promotion was discontinued in February at the same time as France.

The free trial was also axed in Mexico in 2018 and in the UK at the end of 2019.

The 30 day free trial is still available to potential customers in the United States, Austria, South Korean and China but not in Belgium, New Zealand, Canada or Vietnam.



