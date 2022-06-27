Funds Are SAFU: Binance Pauses Bitcoin Withdrawals Due to Network Backlog – CryptoPotato

Ads

CZ has made it clear that users’ funds are SAFU while the team is working on handling the issue.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sell-off has heightened with no signs of a respite. Amidst the ongoing mayhem, Binance temporarily halted Bitcoin withdrawals on the BTC network specifically – withdrawals through other networks such as BEP20 are working as intended.

“Binance has temporarily paused #Bitcoin withdrawals on the $BTC network. Meanwhile, you can still withdraw BTC on other networks. This is due to a stuck on-chain transaction. Our team is currently working on a solution and will provide further updates soon.”

UPDATE: Binance has resumed BTC withdrawals.

