Home Latest News Funds Are SAFU: Binance Pauses Bitcoin Withdrawals Due to Network Backlog –...

Funds Are SAFU: Binance Pauses Bitcoin Withdrawals Due to Network Backlog – CryptoPotato

By
Deidre Richardson
-
Ads

CZ has made it clear that users’ funds are SAFU while the team is working on handling the issue.
Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sell-off has heightened with no signs of a respite. Amidst the ongoing mayhem, Binance temporarily halted Bitcoin withdrawals on the BTC network specifically – withdrawals through other networks such as BEP20 are working as intended.
“Binance has temporarily paused #Bitcoin withdrawals on the $BTC network. Meanwhile, you can still withdraw BTC on other networks. This is due to a stuck on-chain transaction. Our team is currently working on a solution and will provide further updates soon.”
UPDATE: Binance has resumed BTC withdrawals. 
Chayanika has been working as a financial journalist for three years. A graduate in Political Science and Journalism, her interest lies in regulatory implications with a focus on technological evolution in the crypto realm. Contact:Linkedin

FacebookTwitter YouTubeTelegram
Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source

Ads
Previous articleNew maps of asteroid Psyche reveal an ancient world of metal and rock – MIT News
Deidre Richardson
Deidre Richardson is a tech enthusiast who loves to cover the latest news on smartphones, tablets, and mobile gadgets. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A, History/Music), you can always find her rocking her Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and LG Nexus 5 on a regular basis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR