Watching JugJugg Jeeyo this weekend? Here are 8 Bollywood family comedies to watch after – VOGUE India

Ads

Follow us



The hype is high for Raj Mehta’s latest directorial, JugJugg Jeeyo, which makes its way to theatres today. The star-studded film follows Kukoo Saini (Varun Dhawan) and Nainaa Sharma’s (Kiara Advani) journey as a married couple seeking a divorce. The situation pivots into complicated territory when the former realises that his father, Bheem (Anil Kapoor) also wants to leave his mother, Geeta (Neetu Singh). While the film’s premise promises maximum entertainment, it may leave you wanting more as the credits roll. Below, we’ve compiled a list of brilliant Bollywood family comedies that you can revisit after JugJugg Jeeyo, if you’re looking for some wholesome laughter.

Anjali (Kareena Kapoor) and Jai (Akshaye Khanna), who attend the same college, belong to feuding families with a bitter history. Anjali pretends to like Jai as part of a revenge plot concocted by her grandmother. Meanwhile, Jai's father Angar Chand (Amrish Puri) has forbidden his four sons from ever marrying due to an incident with Anjali's family, but Jai sees the potential to get back at Anjali and goes with the flow. Things take a turn for the worse when this fake romance becomes very real, prompting the duo to challenge and destroy the age-old rivalry once and for all. Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Arbaaz Khan play supporting roles with hilarious finesse.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

After spending his life savings on a plot of land in South Delhi, Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher) is in for a rude awakening when it is encroached upon by a corrupt property kingpin, Kishan Khurana (Boman Irani). Kishan eventually asks the Khosla family to pay a hefty amount in exchange for the land. Unable to afford that kind of money, Kamal goes to various authorities, but the rampant corruption and illegality of property affairs get him nowhere. Just as he is about to give up hope, his son, Cherry (Parvin Dabas), along with a couple of friends, hatches a plan to dupe the builder in return.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

This Anees Bazmee-directed comedy riot combines family drama with the underworld. Frantic to get his nephew Rajiv (Akshay Kumar) married, Dr. Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal) unknowingly fixes his wedding to don Uday Shetty's (Nana Patekar) sister, Sanjana (Katrina Kaif). Lamenting his decision, he tries to dissuade Rajiv from going ahead with the wedding, but things don't go according to plan. Rajiv and Sanjana fall for each other as Uday assigns his trusted sidekick Majnu (Anil Kapoor) to make sure the nuptials go ahead without any snags.

Streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Set in New Delhi, Do Dooni Chaar zooms in on the humble Duggal family residing in a one-bedroom apartment in Lajpat Nagar, as they struggle to make ends meet. The patriarch, Santosh (Rishi Kapoor), is a maths teacher who strives to provide a financially stable life for his wife, Kusum (Neetu Singh). After borrowing the neighbour’s car for a wedding and accidentally damaging it, the Duggals are mockingly challenged to buy one for themselves. Santosh takes this incident as a personal attack and pledges to purchase a vehicle soon. However, his financial woes and two rebellious teenage children make it a gruelling task.

Streaming on Netflix

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The third instalment in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series opts for a slightly different route from its predecessors, showcasing a rivalry between two sets of siblings. When bus driver Pritam (Mithun Chakraborty) has a run-in with Geeta (Ratna Pathak Shah), a long-lost romance reaches a worthy conclusion. The former lovers get married, much to the anguish of their respective children, who already share a bitter rivalry. Pritam’s sons Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Laxman (Kunal Khemu) and Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor) frequently lock horns with their new brothers Gopal (Ajay Devgn) and Laxman (Shreyas Talpade), with their friend Daboo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) advocating for peace. With a forgetful gangster and a stolen necklace tossed into the mix, the plot plunges into rib-tickling disarray.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A continuation of the widely loved eponymous television show, Khichdi: The Movie delves deeper into the madness that brews within the Parekh family. This time around, Hansa’s (Supriya Pathak) brother, Himanshu (Jamnadas Majethia), is the centre of attention as he dreams of fulfilling his ambition of having an epic, star-crossed love story. Unfortunately for him, the family of the girl he likes accepts him effortlessly, prompting the Parekhs to deliberately ruin the wedding in hopes of giving the couple a grand reunion—just like in the movies. As luck would have it, they get embroiled in a murder mystery instead. The film also sees Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta and Nimisha Vakharia return as their beloved characters of Babuji, Praful and Jayshree respectively.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Arjun Kapoor plays the roles of identical twin brothers, Karan and Charan, in this film that follows a hilariously incoherent series of events. After the demise of their parents, Karan is raised by his aunt in London, whereas the latter is brought up by his uncle in Punjab. By that logic, they are both brothers and cousins. However, as adults, their lives become even more complicated when Charan’s wedding is arranged with a family friend's daughter despite him being in a relationship. He goes to his brother for help, and the duo, in hopes of fixing this mess, sink deeper into the chaos. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma and Rahul Dev.

Streaming on Netflix

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Ayushmann Khurrana leads this dramedy as Nakul Kaushik, a 26-year-old who gets the jaw-dropping news of his mother (Neena Gupta) being pregnant at the age of 52. The austere middle-class family goes into panic mode with Nakul, his brother Gullar and their grandmother chastising the parents for being so amorous at such an elderly age. However, as society’s joking, mocking and hysteria subside, Nakul puts himself in his parents’ shoes and vows to stand with them as they prepare for the birth of their third child. The film also features Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

8 movies and TV shows to watch this week on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more

9 non-romantic K-dramas with unconventional plots

Ms. Marvel is a love letter to young Muslims around the world

See more stories

Condé Nast India

© 2022 Condé Nast

source