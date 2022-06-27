Best Decentralized Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2022: Logarithmic Finance (LOG), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and UniSwap (UNI) – Cryptonews

Ads

There are many cryptocurrencies in the market today, but it can be difficult to determine which ones are worth investing in. Decentralized cryptocurrencies have gained quite a lot of popularity in the past few years. Many companies see them as a way to circumvent the centralized authorities who control most companies and institutions. In this article, we will be focusing on three of these decentralized cryptocurrencies which are; Logarithmic Finance (LOG), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and UniSwap (UNI).

New to the cryptocurrency market, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a layer III next-generation, decentralized finance and swapping platform that aims to enable uninterrupted and consistent connection and interaction between innovators and investors on blockchain networks. The Logarithmic Finance team intends to enhance and completely decentralize the liquidity auctions by aiding the cross-chain and multi-chain movement of tokens between multiple blockchain networks and creating interoperability.

The LOG token is the official governance and utility token of the Logarithmic Finance protocol. The token is an ERC-20 token that will grant its holders the right to governance voting when they stake their LOG tokens to the designated wallets, thereby creating a self-governance community. Holders of the token can also stake their tokens and earn rewards or passive income depending on the number of tokens staked. The LOG token is currently in its presale phase where only 1.2 billion of the tokens will be offered up for sale out of the maximum token supply of 4 billion tokens.

Launched in September 2020, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange that enables its users to trade tokens, provide liquidity through farming and earn fees in return. The PancakeSwap (CAKE) platform is a decentralized exchange utilized for the swapping of BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain. PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (AMM) where end-users can trade against a liquidity pool. These liquidity pools are filled by end-users who put their funds into the pool and earn liquidity provider (LP) tokens in return.

CAKE, the native token of the PancakeSwap platform, is a BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain. The token is used to incentivize the provision of liquidity to the PancakeSwap platform. The PancakeSwap platform allows its users to stake BEP-20 liquidity providing tokens to earn CAKE, stake the CAKE tokens to earn more CAKE tokens, and stake the CAKE token to earn other tokens. Users can also earn non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can be exchanged for CAKE or kept in a wallet.

UniSwap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange protocol, recognized for its role in enabling the automated exchange of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens on the cryptocurrency market. The UniSwap (UNI) protocol was launched in November 2018 by Ethereum developer, Hayden Adams. The protocol aims to keep the trading and exchange of tokens automated and entirely available to end-users and holders of tokens, at the same time enhancing the efficiency of cryptocurrency trading compared to that of traditional exchanges.

UNI is the official cryptocurrency of the UniSwap protocol with a maximum supply of 1 billion UNI coins and a circulating supply of 719 million coins. The UNI token is an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum blockchain. The holders of the UNI token can suggest, vote, and participate in the decision-making processes that involve the UniSwap (UNI) protocol.

These three cryptocurrencies have strong frameworks and functionalities which make them potentially good investments.

