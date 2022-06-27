nothing: Nothing phone (1) design revealed by the company: Here’s how it looks – Times of India – News Update

Welcome, Login to your account.
Bold. Warm. Full of soul.A return to instinct.This is phone (1).Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it:… https://t.co/ai8Y6H3KYI
— Nothing (@nothing) 1655269244000
Nothing Phone (1) expected specifications
Nothing Phone 1 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 788G processor. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.55-inch full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The upcoming Nothing Phone 1 i is said to run Android 12 operating system topped with the company’s own Nothing OS. The smartphone is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The smartphone may sport a triple rear camera with a 50MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera and 2MP tertiary camera. The device is rumoured to be backed by a 32MP selfie shooter.
The Nothing Phone 1 is said to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with wireless charging support.
Nothing Phone (1) launch details
The launch event, called “Nothing(event): Return to Instinct”, is scheduled at 16:00 BST on July 12 (8:30 PM IST). It will be a virtual event live-streamed on YouTube and Nothing’s official website.
