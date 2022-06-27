Your Ultimate Guide to What to Stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, and More in July 2022 – TV Guide

Ads

Plus: What’s on Hulu, Apple TV+, and Paramount+

We’re halfway through the year — congratulations on making it this far — but we’re approaching the end for a couple of our favorite shows. The best shows and movies to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more include the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and Better Call Saul, which wraps up its series as maybe mankind’s greatest invention. But it’s also the beginning of great new things, like HBO’s The Rehearsal and Amazon Prime Video’s Paper Girls.

You’ll find all those shows and more in our guide for what to watch in July, which is divided into three sections. First, we’ll go over the shows and movies we’re most excited to see, no matter where you’ll find them on TV. After that, we’ll look at all the big streaming services individually to help you find out what to watch on the apps you already subscribe to. And finally, we’ll put all the month’s highlights together in an easy-to-read calendar so you won’t miss a premiere.

The Sea Beast

Let’s keep those royalty checks coming for Kate Bush as Netflix’s megahit wraps up its fourth season with almost four hours of Stranger Things in just two episodes. Anyone else miss Chrissy the cheerleader? Poor Chrissy. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

Most Netflix original kids movies are just re-dubs of second-tier CGI films from foreign studios, but The Sea Beast, from Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams, looks like a legitimate contender for best family film of the year. A young girl stows away on her idol’s ship to help him hunt gigantic sea creatures, leading to seafaring adventure and action. It’s getting great reviews, and features three TV Guide favorites as voice actors: The Boys‘ Karl Urban, Legion‘s Dan Stevens, and Chernobyl‘s Jared Harris. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news: The final episodes of TV’s best show of the last seven years are almost here! The bad news: The final episodes of TV’s best show of the last seven years are almost here. We’re as sad to see Better Call Saul go as we are excited to see how it ends, as it catches up to the timeline of Breaking Bad and resolves what happens to Kim Wexler here and Saul/Jimmy/Gene in the future. Six episodes to go, folks. And then hopefully we get a series about Huell and Badger. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

One of TV’s best comedies comes back from the grave for Season 4 with a lot to cover after our beloved vampires parted ways at the end of Season 3 (or in Colin Robinson’s case, burst forth as a baby from his own adult corpse). But the first episode is called "Reunited," so we’ll just assume they spent the break discovering themselves on a backpacking trip in Europe. Season 4 premieres July 12 on FX, and hits Hulu the next day. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

Bona fide genius Nathan Fielder’s new show is, like most of his projects, not too forthcoming on the deets. But here’s what we do know: Fielder is going to help regular people prepare for big moments in their lives by creating simulations of whatever it is they’re about to experience, and running them through what will happen. Presumably, that also includes what could go wrong. Sure, it may not sound like much of a premise, but this is Nathan Fielder we’re talking about. You can trust him, he went to business school and got good grades. –Tim Surette [No Trailer]

Once you’ve watched all bajillion hours of Stranger Things 4 and realize it’s not enough, take a look at this heir apparent to the Netflix megahit. Based on the Brian K. Vaughn comic series, Paper Girls follows four teen girls in 1988 who get caught up in a war between rival time-travelling factions from the future, who are at odds about whether to use time travel to change the past. That’s a premise so good I’m going to like this even if I hate it! –Tim Surette [Trailer]

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

You know it’s a quiet month on HBO Max when the most high-profile premiere is a Pretty Little Liars reboot. Kidding! Kind of! In any case, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin won’t hit the platform until later in July, so until then, you can entertain yourself with new shows from Insecure‘s Issa Rae (her latest comedy is called Rap Sh!t) and Nathan for You‘s Nathan Fielder (his latest is called The Rehearsal). Elsewhere on HBO and HBO Max, July will also see the premieres of movies like Edgar Wright’s horror-thriller Last Night in Soho and The Bob’s Burgers Movie. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and HBO Max in July, plus everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in July.

Chris Evans, The Gray Man

Netflix is swinging for the fences in July, releasing the season finale of its biggest TV show of the year and its biggest movie of the year a few weeks apart. Stranger Things starts off the month with the last two episodes of Season 4, which together equal the length of five ordinary TV drama episodes. Then on July 22, Netflix releases its highly-anticipated action-thriller The Gray Man, which stars Ryan Gosling as a CIA contractor on the run from Chris Evans, who has been sent to kill him because Gosling learned some incriminating secrets about the Agency. It’s the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in July, plus everything coming to Netflix in July.

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List

The new Amazon Prime Video shows and movies in July cover pretty much the whole spectrum of entertainment, from militaristic revenge thrillers to progressive teen high school rom-coms. Get your Fourth of July decorations out a few days early for The Terminal List (July 1), a Navy SEAL thriller starring Chris Pratt as a man on a mission to avenge his fallen squadmates. Later in the month is Billy Porter’s Anything’s Possible (July 22), a high school romantic comedy with an overdue twist: a trans girl as the object of affection. The big movie release of the month is House of Gucci, which starts streaming on July 2. Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee gets Bones at the top of the month. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in July, plus everything coming to Prime Video in July.

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Summer movies are still a thing, they’re just in different places now. Skip the cineplex and stick with Hulu, because Hulu has a bunch of new movies (and shows) coming this July. First up is the Hulu original action-comedy The Princess (July 1), starring Joey King as a medieval princess who decides to literally fight her way out of an arranged marriage to a total jerk. Later in the month is the eye-opening Hulu original documentary Aftershock (July 19), which looks at the disproportionate mortality rate among Black women after childbirth. There’s also Johnny Depp’s Minamata, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, the horror film The Cursed, Zac Efron’s Gold, the Irish horror film You Are Not My Mother, and the suspenseful British thriller All My Friends Hate Me. And that doesn’t include all the usual licensed films coming at the top of the month. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in July, plus everything coming to Hulu in July.

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List

In need of something amazing to watch? Better Call Saul! The final episodes of the Breaking Bad spinoff come to AMC and AMC+ on July 11. Speaking of amazing, Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows premieres July 12 on FX, and hits Hulu the next day. Apple TV+ subscribers will want to check out its next big drama, the thriller Black Bird (July 8), starring Taron Egerton as a convicted drug dealer who works out a deal with the cops to overturn his sentence if he can get a confession out of an alleged serial killer in a prison for the criminally insane. And on Peacock, The Resort (July 28) is a dark comedy starring William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, and Nick Offerman.

Friday, July 1

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix)

The Terminal List (Prime Video)

The Princess (Hulu)

Sunday, July 3

Art of Incarceration (Netflix)

Wednesday, July 6

Big Brother Season 24 (CBS)

The Challenge: USA (CBS)

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (Netflix)

Maggie (Hulu)

Thursday, July 7

Good Trouble Season 4 Part 2 (Freeform)

Moonhaven (AMC+)

Friday, July 8

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Boo, Bitch (Netflix)

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

Sunday, July 10

Tuca & Bertie Season 3 (Adult Swim)

The Anarchists (HBO)

Monday, July 11

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 (AMC)

Chad Season 2 (TBS)

Tuesday, July 12

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 (FX)

How to Change Your Mind (Netflix)

Wednesday, July 13

Everything’s Trash (Freeform)

Thursday, July 14

FBoy Island Season 2 (HBO Max)

Resident Evil (Netflix)

Friday, July 15

Don’t Make Me Go (Prime Video)

Persuasion (Netflix)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

Zombies 3 (Disney+)

Sunday, July 17

Blood & Treasure Season 2 (Paramount+)

Monday, July 18

The Captain (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 19

Aftershock (Hulu)

Love Island USA Season 4 (Peacock)

Wednesday, July 20

Grown-ish Season 5 (Freeform)

Virgin River Season 4 (Netflix)

Thursday, July 21

American Horror Stories (Hulu)

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

This is GWAR (Shudder)

Friday, July 22

Anything’s Possible (Prime Video)

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Trying (Apple TV+)

Wednesday, July 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 (Disney+)

Thursday, July 28

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

The Resort (Peacock)

Friday, July 29

Not Okay (Hulu)

Paper Girls (Prime Video)

Surface (Apple TV+)

Uncoupled (Netflix)

Sunday, July 31

City on a Hill Season 3 (Showtime)

