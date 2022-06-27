[RUMOR] iPhone 14 To Have Rebadged Components? Some Techies Think It Could Disappoint Loyal Apple Users – Tech Times

Ads

iPhone 14 may have rebadged components. This means that it might have old parts under new names so that consumers will think that the lineup uses newly developed components.

This detail was provided by the reliable industry insider LeaksApplePro.

“The iPhone 14 will be disappointing for some people in many ways, although I understand why,” said the leaker via his official iDROPSNews blog post.

He added that one of the major reasons Apple fans might be disappointed is that iPhone 14’s design is identical to iPhone 13’s.

According to Forbes‘ latest report, the idea of rebadged components for iPhone 14 was allegedly considered by Apple back in March.

Also Read: Apple’s iPhone 14 Lineup Might Arrive this September Along With Three New Smartwatches

LeaksApplePro claimed that once the iPhone 14 arrives, it will have many similarities with the iPhone 13.

He even believes that if you put the two phones together, users will not be able to notice their difference unless they open the devices’ settings.

Aside from this, the leaker also believes that the upcoming Apple smartphone will have the 2021 A15 processor. But, this chipset will be rebadged by the giant tech form into A16.

LeakesApplePro added that the Pro Max models will use the A16 Pro chipset, which might still be a rebadged component.

The industry insider explained that if Apple really uses rebadged components for its new iPhone 14 lineup, it will risk its reputation since the performance of the new smartphone will not meet the consumers’ expectations.

On the other hand, the tech firm will use different product names, such as “Fusion,” just to make iPhone 14 components seem new. But, this would mislead buyers into thinking that the SoCs are next-gen models.

Remember, many iOS handsets launched in 2021 were using the same A-Series chipset integrated into their predecessors. You can visit this link to see further details.

Recently, rumors claim that the iPhone 14 production operation will start earlier than expected.

On the other hand, the new iPhone 15 is expected to have a pill notch.

For more news updates about iPhone 14 and other upcoming Apple products, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: [RUMOR] BOE Lowers iPhone Display Specs Without Apple’s Consent-Will It Lose iPhone 14 Deal?

TechTimes own this article

Written by: Griffin Davis

Sign up for our free newsletter for the Latest coverage!

source