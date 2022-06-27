Amazon Prime Day 2021 gift card deal: Get $10 when you spend $40 – Business Insider

Ads

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming to a close, but Prime members can still take advantage of a great offer from Amazon. Shoppers can get a $10 store credit when they purchase an Amazon gift card or reload their own gift card balance.

To earn the credit, you need to be a Prime member and purchase an Amazon gift card worth $40 or more using the promo code GCPRIME2021. You can also visit the deal page and tap the “Apply code to your account” button before purchasing a $40 Amazon gift card or reloading your balance.

You’ll get the $10 promotional credit in your account two days after completing your Amazon gift card purchase. The deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22.

If you have an Amazon Prime Store Card, you can earn 6% back on your Amazon.com purchases during Prime Day 2021, and 5% back on your usual Amazon purchases. Points earned with Amazon purchases can be redeemed as a statement credit or used as future Amazon store credit. There’s no annual fee, either.

Have more Prime Day questions? We’ve got answers in this list of FAQs:

Amazon Prime Day 2021 began on June 21 at 12 a.m. PT, and will run through June 22, 11:59 p.m. PT.

Like always, Prime Day offers tons of deals on a variety of products covering tech, home, kitchen, and more. While the two day event is winding down, lots of deals are still available on popular products and services. You can find a roundup of remaining Prime Day 2021 deals here.

Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members. Prime offers Amazon shoppers free two-day shipping, on-demand streaming video, and a bunch of other shopping perks like early access to limited-time deals.

Prime costs $13 a month or $120 per year; new subscribers can sign-up for a 30-trial.

