Best Wayfair deals after Amazon Prime Day – NBC News

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has come and gone, and with it the counter deals and sales at other major retailers like Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy. Wayfair also participated in Prime Day offerings with its June Clearance event that ran from June 20 to June 23. Although this event has also come to an end, there are still plenty of worthy deals on furniture, home decor and more. To help guide your Wayfair shopping, we compiled some of the best deals on the site. And to ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like Honey and others.

This coffee table is made from solid wood and can hold up to 200 pounds. The top of the table reaches 18 inches off the ground.

This highly rated ottoman was made in India and can hold up to 200 pounds. The brand recommends regularly vacuuming it to keep the fibers healthy.

This highly rated TV stand brings your living room a mid-century modern design and gives you both an open shelf storage solution as well as closed-cabinet storage for less seemly storage.

Especially resilient, this cast iron dutch oven comes from Staub, a brand well regarded for its high quality production long-lasting cookware, featured extensively in our guide to cast iron.

Frames on these chairs are hand-painted and can hold up to 250 pounds — note that the table is not included.

This sofa doubles as a twin size sleeper for when you have overnight guests. It comes in seven colors: Dark Royal Blue, Tan, Gray, Green, Light Green, Mustard Yellow and Pink.

This round dining table allows you to mix and match the top and base materials to match your home design. Choose from Black, Natural Oak, Walnut or White Wash for either part.

If you are short on storage in your kitchen, this cart can help hold additional pots and pans, spices or whatever else you may need room for. The top tray is removable and can be used to serve guests or to enjoy breakfast in bed.

