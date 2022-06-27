Nokia G400: new leaks hint at an imminent launch alongside the G100 – Notebookcheck.net

Update: A new leak from the "Chinese Quality Certification Center" also now alleges an up-to-20W charging for the TA-1448, currently thought to be a Nokia G400 model number.
Original Article: The G400 stood to become Nokia’s first 120Hz smartphone back when Nokia announced it at CES 2022; however, it has been unheard of ever since – until now. It has appeared in what looks like PDF versions of its official user manual, along with the same for the G100. The documents seem to indicate placements for the buttons, SIM card holder and USB type-C port, as well as those for 3 rear cameras, in either device, .
The G400 is currently thought to have a 6.6-inch display to go with its unusually high-end refresh rate, which, according to the new leak, will have a waterdrop-style notch for its selfie cameras, as well as bezels that might be thinner than those of the G100.
That phone is now tipped to launch with a Snapdragon 615 processor, rather than the higher-end 480 5G SoC of the G400. Both devices are now projected to launch in the US as the N150DL and N1530DL respectively, and as the TA-1430 (G100) or TA-1448/TA-1476 (G400) elsewhere.
Android 12 out of the box is still likely for both handsets, although their alleged manuals do not confirm this outright. Now, it will be interesting to see if the G100 and G400 can hold the recommended starting retail prices (US$149 and $239 respectively) from their original launch should they truly be released soon.
