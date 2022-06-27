The best February 2022 deals at Amazon to shop right now – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By carolin lehmann, Leslie Gornstein, Fox Van Allen
Updated on: February 28, 2022 / 4:34 PM / Essentials
If you’re in the mood to score a great deal, there are some amazing February sale finds available at Amazon right now.
The featured Amazon deals for February 2022 include a big sale on Amazon devices. You can save on all sorts of Amazon tech right now, including:
Also find deals on quality gear from trusted brands like Vitamix, JBL and Apple. Check out the CBS Essentials edit ahead.
Reload your Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you’ll get $10 credited to the card for free. Note that this offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free
This Lenovo touchscreen laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD storage has a 360-degree hinge so you can use it in tent mode, stand mode and tablet mode. Its webcam has a physical shutter for privacy.
This laptop also comes with a free three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop, $600 (reduced from $850)
Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple’s newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)
You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.
Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $170 (reduced from $179)
If you’re looking to invest in a professional-grade blender, you don’t want to miss this deal. The Vitamix 5200 has a speed-control dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend and a seven-year full warranty.
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, $361 (reduced from $550)
This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages.
Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $92 (regularly $144)
Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)
This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.
11.6″ HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $144 (reduced from $260)
You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds — they’re less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.
JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)
These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Again, be sure to apply the 5% off coupon before you checkout.
Lauer V-shaped face mask, $13 after coupon (reduced from $20)
This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It’s currently marked down to $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)
