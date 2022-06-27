How to get Paramount Plus for free – TheWindowsClub

Ads

Paramount Plus is an American video-on-demand OTT (Over-the-top) streaming service that is operated and owned by Paramount Streaming. Paramount Steaming is a sub-division of Paramount Global. Originally the service was launched with the name CBS All Access, but it was rebranded as Paramount Plus. When it comes to subscription of OTT platforms, most users want to use the streaming service for free before purchasing its subscription. One reason for this is the availability of a number of streaming services in the market, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, etc. In this article, we will see if the Paramount Plus service is free for users. If so, how to get Paramount Plus for free.



How to subscribe to Paramount Plus free trial

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-3′,’ezslot_3′,873,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-3-0’)};Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is not free but it offers a free trial to the users. You can use the Paramount Plus service for free for the first 7 days after signing up on the website. Currently, Paramount Plus has two plans, an ad-supported plan, and an ad-free premium plan. The ad-supported plan is available at a low cost but it shows you ads while watching the content on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial period. During this period, users can watch all the paid content on Paramount Plus for free. After the free trial period expires, users can decide whether they want to purchase the subscription or not.

Paramount Plus is also available as a channel on Amazon Prime. Therefore, if you have purchased the Amazon Prime membership, you can add the Paramount Plus channel to the Prime Video. The following steps will help you add the Paramount Plus channel to Prime Video:

How to add Paramount Plus channel to Prime Video on the web:

Visit the Prime Video page on Amazon.com. Sign in to or create a new Amazon account. Click on the Learn more link on the Paramount+ banner. Click on the Start your free trials button and select your plan. After your trial period expires, you will be billed through your Amazon account.

How to add Paramount Plus channel to Prime Video app on your smartphone:

Launch the Prime Video app. Search for Paramount+. Tap on the Paramount+ banner. Select the premium plan and tap on the Start your free trial button. After your free trial expires, you will be billed through your Amazon account.

Do note that you can add the Paramount Plus channel to your Prime Video account but you have to pay for the Paramount Plus subscription separately, as it is not included in the Prime Video subscription.

How to get Paramount Plus for free

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_5′,680,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4-0’)};The Paramount Plus subscription is available for free for T-mobile users. If you have purchased the T-mobile subscription, you can activate the Paramount Plus subscription for free for one year. Currently, this offer is available only for users who have postpaid wireless internet plans. The steps to activate Paramount Plus subscription for free on T-mobile are as follows:

Visit the T-mobile website. Click on the Activate Subscription button on the Paramount+ banner. Now, click Get Started and log in to your T-mobile account. After that, you will be redirected to create a Paramount+ account. After creating a Paramount+ account, the promotion will be applied automatically to your Paramount+ account.

Is Paramount Plus free with Amazon Prime?

Paramount Plus is not free with Amazon Prime subscription. You have to purchase the Paramount Plus subscription separately. Prime Video users can add Paramount Plus as a channel to their account in order to watch the Paramount Plus shows from their Prime Video account.

How do I access Paramount Plus on my TV?

First, check if your Smart TV has the Paramount Plus app in the list of pre-installed apps. If not, you can install the Paramount Plus app from your TV’s app store. Open your TV’s app store, search for the Paramount Plus app, and then install it.

If your TV is an Android TV, it should have the Google Play Store. You can install the Paramount Plus app on your Android TV from the Google Play Store.

That’s it.

Date: March 15, 2022

Nishant is a tech enthusiast who loves writing about technology and gadgets. He has completed B.Tech. Apart from writing, he likes to spend his time on his plantation.

