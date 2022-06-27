6 of the BEST Disney Deals on Amazon from This Week! – AllEars.Net

Ads

Now more than ever, we’re on the hunt for ways to save on Disney vacations and more!

From saving on your hotel reservations and park tickets to getting a discount on your favorite Disney snacks, we love being able to find you the best deals on all things Disney, so today we’re sharing the BEST Disney deals you can find on Amazon right now!



We’re off to a great start thanks to the Disney Junior Music Lullabies Bath Toy Set! It comes with eight different characters including Mickey, Minnie, Kermit, Miss Piggy, and more.

This toy set was originally $24.99, but you can get it now for $12.70!

Make the most of those rainy summer afternoons indoors with the Three Caballeros Puzzle from Ravensburger for $13.40.

This 1000-piece puzzle was originally $29.99, so completing it will be that much more fun knowing you got a great deal on it!

Disney history buffs, this one is for you! Check out the History Channel Modern Marvels Disney World DVD.

Learn all kinds of Disney World history thanks to this 1 hour and 40-minute documentary. Get the DVD now for $12.55, originally $15.

Show off your PRIDE with this Amazon Exclusive OtterBox Disney Pride Phone Case for iPhone. We love the colorful Mickey head design!

This case was originally $59.95, but you can get it now for $50.96.

Got a little Child of your own? Check out this 6-Piece Star Wars The Child Outfit Set! You can get it now for $29.60.

The set was originally $34.90, so take advantage of this deal while you can!

Don’t be late for any of your very important dates thanks to this Mickey and Minnie Analog Watch.

It features the two lovebirds holding hands, and is available now for $34.44 (originally $49.99)!

And finally, how adorable is this Minnie Mouse PopSocket?! It even comes with a swappable top so you can switch out designs as you please.

It was originally $16.99, but you can get it now for $12.90.

We love bringing you the latest and greatest Disney deals! Looking for ways to save on your summer Disney World vacation? Check out all the current and upcoming deals you might find around the parks!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, don’t forget that park pass reservations are still required in addition to park admission, so be sure to book yours ahead of your trip. We’ve got plenty of dining recommendations too and have even ranked them so you know which ones you might want to experience!

Are you getting ready for a summer Disney World vacation? Let us know in the comments!

