Why Tesla Stock Is Sinking Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of Tesla (TSLA 4.53%) are losing ground in Thursday’s trading session. The electric vehicle leader’s stock was down roughly 6% at 10:15 a.m. today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 0.3%.

The sell-offs appear to be connected to CEO Elon Musk’s recently accepted bid to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. In addition to worries that Musk will sell a significant amount of Tesla stock in order to fund his acquisition of the social media company, shareholders have other concerns related to the move.

Image source: Tesla.

Investors appear to be worried that getting involved with Twitter will distract from Musk’s ability to run Tesla and continue steering the company to growth. In addition to the EV company, Musk is also already the CEO of space exploration and industry company SpaceX. It’s also possible that another recent Twitter-related happening is having some impact on today’s sell-off.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in

While it’s clear that Musk’s comment about adding the long-since-removed controlled substance back into the recipe of Coca-Cola‘s namesake drink was facetious, some investors may be viewing the comment as overly flippant and indicative of a lack of seriousness on the CEO’s part.

Tesla has been posting rapid sales growth and delivering margins that are best in class among automotive companies, but questions remain about whether the company will be able to continue innovating and delivering new products and services that can help justify its current growth-dependent valuation. After recent sell-offs, the company now has a market capitalization of roughly $864 billion and is priced at approximately 10 times this year’s expected sales and 68 times expected adjusted earnings.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/27/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Ads

Market data powered by Xignite.

source