Apple warning for MILLIONS as your iPhone could lose dozens of features this year – is your phone on the l… – The Sun

A NEW warning is being issued to millions of iPhone users as they may lose dozens of features.

Apple revealed iOS 16 earlier this month with a redesigned lock screen and the ability to unsend texts, among other features.

However, the new iOS will lose support for five older iPhone models, which isn’t a major surprise since older iOS versions – 13 to 15 – are all still supported on older models.

But the new features that come with iOS 16 will not be supported on every phone, meaning if you want to be up to date, you’ll need at least an iPhone XS.

The features Apple teased for iOS 16 will only work on iPhones with the A12 Bionic chip or newer, according to 9to5Mac.

The chip first appeared on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

iPhone 8 and iPhone X will have iOS 16 support, but since they have an A11 chip, they won’t have access to some key features.

The iOS 16 features that will be available for iPhone XS and newer models include:

If you have an iPhone 11 or newer, you’ll have all the features listed above, as well as live captions for people who are deaf or hard of hearing in FaceTime.

For those who have iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro, you will also have Detection Mode in Magnifier to get richer descriptions of your surroundings and Door detection in Magnifier.

And if you have the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 and above, you’ll have the foreground blue in portrait mode and improved quality while recording in Cinematic mode.

All users will get a different experience depending on how old their model is.

Even if the latest software update is downloaded, you still won’t be able to use all of the features unless you have at least an iPhone 13.

