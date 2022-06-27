Apple Mixed Reality Headset: M2 Chip and 16GB RAM, For 2022? – Tech Times

Ads

Apple got new reports for its mixed reality headset from famous industry speculators, with claims that it would have the M2 chip and a 16 GB memory for its internal parts. The new specs are massive, and it would be more significant compared to what the 2022 MacBook Air will receive for its upcoming release, which the AR/VR headset aims to showcase.

According to the Power On Newsletter from Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg), there is a new development for the mixed reality headset from Apple, and it is coming with a computer chip on its internals. The M2 Silicon chip would power the device, along with a massive 16GB random access memory that would help its processes.

In this information alone, the mixed reality headset from Apple can power a computer, and it is reportedly coming for the new wearable technology. In another speculation from The Information, it claims to have a multi-chip setup that would have the new M2 work with another processor to power the device.

The only thing that is not sure for the mixed reality headset is its release date, and the reports say that it is not coming this 2022 for the remainder of Apple’s years for bringing new devices. There is still a fall event for the company, and reports for various devices are coming for the Cupertino giant, but the AR/VR headset reports say it will delay until 2023.

Many information is flooding the AR/VR Headset of the Cupertino company, and it is because there are massive speculations and alleged details in Apple’s listings regarding the new wearable device. One of the most significant leaks is that the device has already completed its production tests and only awaits its showcase reveal from Apple.

Another report regarding the AR/VR Headset is that it would not have an application from Apple’s features as of the moment, especially as the company would not create a metaverse of its own for the device.

According to insiders, the Apple metaverse is not coming, and the company is not interested in creating its take on the virtual world. The new wearable technology would only focus on the device and have itself available for the many apps or experiences developers would offer for Apple.

The upcoming AR/VR device would bring massive changes to Apple’s device ecosystem, as it would be available for its existing technology like the iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The new specs that arrived from leakers suggest its massive specs that will help in giving the public more to experience with the wearable tech, especially with its significant memory and the new chip.

