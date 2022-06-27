Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Ripple and Terra – European Wrap 24 June – FXStreet

Ads

MATIC’s purchase of carbon credits through KlimaDAO partnership represented 104,794 tonnes of greenhouse gasses, equivalent to the Ethereum scaling solution’s debt since 2019. Carbon neutrality has fueled a bullish sentiment among traders.







XRP holders are awaiting key decisions in the SEC vs. Ripple case. Experts believe judge Sarah Netburn could rule on the two key decisions in the lawsuit against payment giant Ripple.

Terra (LUNA) price action has slipped below a critical level outlined a few days ago. As price action moves start to get smaller, a big move is set to happen, but it is very cloudy to see where that move will be going. Until last week it was clear that central banks would keep tightening and squeezing to kill inflation, but this week some changes got mentioned as it becomes clear that further tightening will spark a recession. Should you be part of this cloudy market and not wait until the next step becomes clearer?









Dogecoin price is at a crucial point in its journey, which could either trigger a minor swing or a pullback that will prepare it for another massive leg-up. Investors need to pay close attention to DOGE and its upcoming corrections.

AVAX price has been on a roll since it bottomed on June 19. Since then, the altcoin has managed to provide traders with massive gains. The recent retracement suggests that Avalanche bulls are planning their next leg-up.

Solana price has rallied and recovered 60% of losses since the June 14 sell-off. SOL price Relative Stregnth Index reconquers bullish support levels. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below the swing low at $25.86.

Ethereum price could become a very favorable digital asset for day traders in the coming days. Still, the final confirmation for more upside potential has not yet occurred. Ethereum price shows bullish signals forecasting a recovery rally towards $2,500 for the summer.

Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.

