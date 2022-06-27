Apple likely to launch its own search engine to take on Google – India Today

Ads

Apple and Google are currently the two dominant forces that rule the market currently. The Cupertino-giant may now compete with Google in another area which is entirely ruled by the latter and that is the search engine. No other search engine even comes closer to how widely used Google is, but Apple may make things a bit difficult for Google soon. As per reports, Apple is likely to announce a new user-centric web search. However, for the search engine to become functional, Apple wants to wait till January 2023 to do so.

Tech blogger Robert Scoble has detailed the list of things that Apple is expected to announce at WWDC 2023. He has predicted that Apple will launch a search engine which will take on Google. Now this rumour is not new, multiple times Apple has been speculated about launching a search engine. “Oh, and a new search engine is coming too. Will Siri finally get “smart?” Hmmm,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

Scoble told TechRadar that the information that he has shared on Twitter is based partly on conversations with sources and partly on deduction. He also told the publication that WWDC 2022 will be the most expensive product launch of all time. He also said that the search engine will most likely be announced in January.

Apple is expected to launch the latest iOS 16, iPad OS 16, watchOS, macOS 13. The new software update is expected to bring the much-awaited Always-On Display (AoD) feature. Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and others already offer Always-on displays and Apple is expected to introduce them in the iPhone 14 line-up, that is scheduled to launch to September 2022.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to come with 120Hz refresh rate and the new versions will reportedly be able to adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz, which will help save a certain amount of battery. So, the refresh rate will automatically drop to 1Hz when AoD feature is enabled.

Tipster LeaksApple Pro has predicted that Apple might launch the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 Mac mini at WWDC. The devices will be powered by the M2 chip, which is the M1 chip. Along with MacBook Air 2022, Apple was also rumoured to be working on an new Mac mini with a M2 chipset and the Mac Pro.

