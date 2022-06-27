Amazon deals: Save on home, kitchen, tech and more – USA TODAY

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on an Amazon tablet, a stylish home bench and one of the best earbuds we’ve ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re “best of web” prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.
1. 44% off: This compact tablet
While the most popular tablets usually run shoppers a pretty penny, Amazon’s Fire HD 8 offers quality technology for a more affordable price right now. Normally listed from $89.99, you can get this 8-inch tablet for as low as $49.99—that’s a 44% discount and its lowest price in a month. While we haven’t tested this model, we did rank the kids’ version of the Fire HD 8 ($69.99) as one of our favorite tablets for children thanks to its additional storage capacity via a MicroSD slot and crisp video quality on its screen. Amazon says the standard HD 8 has a battery life of up to 12 hours and can be fully charged in less than five hours, so you can watch your favorite shows on Hulu on the high-quality screen.
Amazon Fire HD 8 from $49.99 (Save $40)
2. Less than $150: This user-friendly coffee maker
Skip the line at your local Starbucks and make a fresh cup of joe at home with the OXO Brew 8-cup coffee maker. Typically priced at $199.95, this stainless-steel kitchen essential can be yours for 30% off at $139.99. The developer says the brewer features precision controls for water temperature and brew cycles to make your coffee exactly how you want. It also has a double-wall, vacuum-insulated thermal carafe with a brew-through, pour-through lid that reduces heat loss over time, letting you sip from the hottest pot of coffee for longer.
OXO Brew 8-Cup Stainless-Steel Coffee Maker for $139.99 (Save $59.96)
3. 52% off: This rustic dining room furniture
Expand your dining room seating with some style by adding the Signature Design by Ashley Sommerford wood long bench. At about five and a half feet long and over a foot wide, you can put the bench alongside your dining room table or an entryway. The developer says it’s made from reclaimed pine wood with a naturally distressed finish, adding a unique touch of style to any spot in your house. Though the bench is usually listed for $355.99, Amazon has it for just $170 thanks to a whopping 52% discount.
Signature Design by Ashley Sommerford Rustic Wood Dining Room Long Bench for $170 (Save $185.99)
4. Less than $130: These durable pots and pans
Add some long-lasting tools to you kitchen arsenal with the Hestan ProBond Collection 4-piece starter cookware set. Typically listed for $162.46, you can get this pair of stainless-steel pots and pans for 21% off at $127.96. Hestan says the collection features a 3.5-quart sauté pan and a 1.5-quart saucepan, both made with stainless steel to prevent dangerous wear and tear plus chef-inspired flush rivets for easy cleaning. The triple-bonded stainless-steel base in both pieces deliver 35% greater heat conductivity for faster, more consistent heating.
Hestan ProBond Collection Professional Clad Stainless-Steel 4-Piece Starter Cookware Set for $127.96 (Save $34.50)
5. Save $74: These top-rated Apple earbuds
Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this summer by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $174.99 right now—a whopping $74.01 markdown and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.
Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99 (Save $74.01)
1. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Make your morning hair styling routine easier than ever with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus. Typically listed for $69.99, this hair dryer and volumizer can be yours for $53.65, or 23% off. The Plus is actually an upgraded model of one of our favorite hair tools, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush ($44.48), which dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort. The Plus 2.0 has a slimmer design than its predecessor, a detachable barrel and an added medium setting to join its high, low and cool heat modes for more styling options.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush from $53.65 (Save $16.34)
2. TCL 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV
Bring crisp, vibrant imagery into your living room by upgrading your TV to the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TV. Typically listed from $895.99, you can get the 75-inch screen for $799.99 thanks to a $96 price cut. The 5-Series is one of the best TVs we’ve ever tried (especially in terms of value-priced models) thanks to its brightness and color display that tops other affordable screens. The 5-Series’s secret weapon is its smart platform by Roku (the makers of our favorite streaming device), which we found to be easy to use regardless of your familiarity with its streaming sticks.
TCL 75-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $799.99 (Save $96)
3. Apple iPad Mini
Get everything you’d want from a quality tablet in a more travel-friendly size with the Apple iPad Mini. Typically listed for $649, you can get the sixth-generation model for $549 in its 256-gigabyte capacity with Wi-Fi technology. We ranked the 2021 iPad Mini as one of the best tablets we’ve ever tried, because of how easy it was to hold for long periods of time and how much more powerful it was compared to Apple’s base model iPad (from $309) and most PC laptops at the same price. It’s also a great way to take notes using the second-generation Apple Pencil ($99).
Apple 2021 iPad Mini 256GB for $549 (Save $100)
4. OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Make your own special brew at home with the OXO Brew conical burr coffee grinder. Normally priced at $99.95, this countertop kitchen appliance is now on sale for 30% off at $69.99. The OXO Brew is one of our favorite coffee grinders for its five grind settings that produced a nice range of styles, from fine grinds for espresso to coarse for a French press coffee. Its ground container also resists static cling so you don’t have to worry about spare grounds of coffee beans scattering every time you open the lid.
OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $69.99 (Save $29.96)
5. Apple AirPods Max
If you want the audio quality of Apple headphones to be upgraded and more secure on your ears, look no further than the AirPods Max. Typically listed for $549, these wireless over-ear devices are available for as low as $429 in pink and Space Gray. Apple says the AirPods Max features spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that makes you feel like you have a theater-like sound all around you everywhere you go. You’ll also get active noise-canceling technology and Transparency mode so you can block out bothersome noise around you and bring just enough back in to hold a conversation while listening to music at the same time.
Apple AirPods Max from $429 (Save $69.01 to $120)
