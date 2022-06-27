OnePlus Nord 2T is slated to make it to India by the end of June 2022 – Notebookcheck.net

OnePlus fans in India that have held out on buying the Nord CE 2 or 2 Lite might have a new mid-range Android option to go with soon. The 2T has a higher-end chipset and a slightly more novel take on the brand’s 2022 camera hump style, yet has not become available outside Europe.
Now, according to a new PassionateGeekz x RootMyGalaxy leak, that is about to change. OnePlus allegedly has plans to release the 2T in India as well, in its original Jade Fog and Shadow Gray color options. The device comes with a number of high-end OnePlus properties; for example, it is now said to be the last non-flagship phone to ship with an Alert Slider.
It is also a member of the 80W SuperVOOC club, although there is no word on whether it can bring this spec to India as yet. Should it truly launch in this new country, it is rumored to do so on June 27, 2022.
It is also already slated to start at INR 28,999 (~US$372) for an 8GB RAM/128GB base model, or cost INR 31,999 (~$411) for its only other 12/256GB option. Then again, there might be some ~INR 4,000 (~$50) introductory discount or cashback offers on top of that.
Alternatively, the 2T is also listed on Amazon.
PassionateGeekz x RootMyGalaxy
