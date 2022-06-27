Crypto Exchange Bexplus Launches Unique Copy Trading and Demo Account Feature – Yahoo Finance

Ads

HONG KONG, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bexplus, a leading crypto derivatives platform has launched unique copy trading and demo account feature for its users. Bexplus Exchange also offers 100x leverage futures trading on a variety of trading pairs – BTC, ETH, ADA, XRP, DOGE, etc. Bexplus doesn’t require KYC. It is trusted by over two million traders from over 200 regions, and is accredited by the U.S. MSB (Money Services Business).

MSB Related link, please click here:

https://www.fincen.gov/fcn/financial_institutions/msb/msb.registration.letter.html?ID=23672095

The Most Novice-friendly Exchange

If anyone wants to be familiar with the market and trading rules as soon as possible, an exchange with a demo account may be a good help. With a demo account, users can practice trading strategies, familiar with the trading rules, and analyze the markets. Successful traders are always those who learn to analyze the market, keep themselves abreast of market news, and keep trying out different strategies. Bexplus provides users with comprehensive simulated trading services. Every user is given 10 BTC at the beginning, and they are replenishable, so users can try out different trading strategies as much as they like.

A Professional Exchange with Unique Copy Trading

Bexplus is a professional cryptocurrency trading platform that provides copy trading. Its unique copy trading gives investors who have just entered the market the opportunity to become a veteran. It allows them to copy investment orders from experienced people, as well as to customize the proportion of their order copy, set take-profit and stop-loss. All traders have been strictly selected by the platform and have rich trading experience as well as professional trading experience. Users can choose a trader that suits them best to make profits.

Other Outstanding Features of Bexplus

100% Deposit Bonus

Bexplus offers 100% bonus for every deposit, with which they can open bigger positions and gain more profits. Deposit 1 BTC and users will get 2 BTC credited to their account. Every user can get up to 10 BTC for each deposit. (Bonuses are not withdrawable, but the profit obtained with the bonus can be withdrawn.)

100 Times Leverage

Leverage plays an important role in cryptocurrency trading, which serves to maximize the trading profit. With 100x leverage applied by Bexplus, users can open a position with 100 times the margin by going long (predicting BTC price will be up) or going short (predicting BTC price will be down). If the contract complies with the market direction, users will maximize their profits.

Bexplus BTC Wallet

When the trader is not trading, they can transfer their Bitcoin to the interest-bearing wallet and enjoy up to 21% annualized interest.

No KYC

Registration only requires email confirmation and will only take a few minutes. No KYC needed. Upon registration, users will get a real trading account and a demo account with 10 BTC for practice.

24/7 Withdrawal and 24/7 Customer Support

Users can submit a withdrawal request anytime they want and have their deposits back in as fast as 30 minutes during working hours. If they encounter any problems, they can contact customer support via different channels like e-mail and live chat.

Mobile APP: Trade Anytime and Anywhere

With the Bexplus App, users can manage their account and trade anywhere and anytime. It also integrates other tools like real-time charts, news alerts, etc., which are capable assistants in trading. Download the Bexplus APP on the Apple Store and Google Play.

No matter if someone is a novice or veteran, Bexplus is very friendly to both, and users are sure to enjoy investing in cryptocurrencies at Bexplus. Contact us to register and get 100% bonus.

Media Contact

Brand: Bexplus

Contact: Jeniffer Butler

Email: business@bexplus.com

Website: https://www.bexplus.com/

SOURCE: Bexplus

