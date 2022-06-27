Google debuted the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October with a new design and fresh hardware. While public opinion on the duo is divisive right now, it seems that hasn’t affected sales at all, with Google confirming the Pixel 6 series as a sales hit.
Going by Google’s Q4 2021 Earning’s Call, the Pixel 6 looks to be a commercial success, with the phones setting an all-time quarterly sales record for the company.
"In Q4, we set all all-time quarterly sales record for Pixel. This came in spite of an extremely challenging supply-chain environment. The response from Pixel 6 from our customers and carrier partners was incredibly positive."
While this is impressive from an in-house perspective, it says next to nothing about actual sales numbers of the Pixel 6 series. Google is typically coy about providing specific sales numbers of its phones but there’s strong indication that Pixel sales are nowhere near the competition, particularly considering Google’s lackluster global availability.
The Pixel 6 series breaking Google’s quarterly sales record is no surprise, as well. The phones have been the most striking devices from the company since the Pixel 2, and hype for the duo remains high. While the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro appear to have teething issues, Google will hoping to build on this relative success with the Pixel 7 series later this year.
Buy the Google Pixel 6 on Amazon.
Android Police
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Google announces superlative Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sales performance – Notebookcheck.net
Google debuted the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October with a new design and fresh hardware. While public opinion on the duo is divisive right now, it seems that hasn’t affected sales at all, with Google confirming the Pixel 6 series as a sales hit.