Daily deals June 6: $900 12.9-inch iPad Pro, $197 AirPods Pro, 15% off eBay coupon, $520 off Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, more – AppleInsider

Monday’s best deals include an $80 MagSafe Battery Pack, a $271 Anycubic 3D printer, and much more.

Each day, AppleInsider checks online stores to uncover discounts and offers on Apple devices, hardware, accessories, smart TVs, and other items. The best savings are compiled into our daily deals post.

You may still be able to buy out-of-stock items at the discounted price, with it able to be sent at a later time when more stock arrives. Do bear in mind that Amazon discounts don’t generally last that long, so you may want to go for them sooner rather than later.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Sunday's best deals include a $249 12-in-1 arcade cabinet, $150 Amazon Glow, a $184 31.5-inch curved monitor, and much more.

Alongside AirPods Pro for $175, Saturday's best deals include an AOC AGON 49-inch curved monitor for $700, a $20 Monoprice USB condenser mic, and much more.

Apple has officially launched its 2022 Back To School gift card promotion for students looking to purchase new Macs and iPads. There are better offers — and you don't have to be a student or faculty member to qualify.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the M2 chip, but it may not be enough to tempt potential buyers away from a purchase of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how the smaller MacBook Pro models compare.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.

How to use Plex on Mac to create your own personal streaming service

Always-on iPhone 14 Pro display, M2 iPad Pro expected for late 2022

Apple Watch Series 8's S8 chip may not be a big upgrade from S7

Apple TV with A14 & new HomePod with Apple Watch S8 chip rumored for 2023

Mac mini, 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pro rumored to get M2 Pro in the next year

Daily deals June 26: $80 Bose Frames, $200 Nest Wi-Fi, $100 off Insignia 42-inch Smart TV, more

Harber Leather Desk Mat review: a comfortable, desirable Mac accessory

How to download Xcode faster

With iOS 16, Apple is making AirPods even better. These are the notable new features coming to Apple's popular earbuds and headphones in the fall.

Here's how Apple helps you manage your medications with iOS 16 and watchOS 9, including monitoring for harmful drug interactions.

Despite no stage time at WWDC, Apple TV's tvOS 16 is still getting some new features this fall. We walk you through all of the changes you can expect to see on your devices.

Apple's upcoming iOS 16 release for iPhone continues a departure from the norm. It's full of customizable touches that make it Apple's most personal yet.

Even without third-party faces, watchOS 9 is still set to deliver some new face designs for Apple users. We're going hands-on with all of the new faces, as well as the newly-updated faces.

Harber's Leather Desk Mat is a Mac desk accessory that's so good you'd think about replacing the desk before you'd let go of it.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro is the first to arrive with the Apple Silicon M2 processor, but in every other aspect, it clings to an old design ethos in every regard.

App icons come, icons go, and around the time of iOS 7 app icons also got radically reworked. "The iOS App Icon Book" is an utterly gorgeous celebration of the art of the app icon.

The Monolith M1000ANC Headphones offer ANC, algorithmic spatial audio, and 60-hour battery life at a price lower than AirPods.

Zhiyun's updated design of its Weebill 3 gimbal results in its most comfortable and powerful gimbal, which is also more useful for amateur videographers and vloggers.

