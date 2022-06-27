Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Polygon – European Wrap 25 April – FXStreet

Ads

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level slowly indicating that the sellers are overwhelming the buyers into a slow death. Although the last two times BTC tagged this barrier, it resulted in a bullish move, this time around, things are different and could head south. Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins could see a similar bearish fate.





Dogecoin price is tracing a massively popular and bullish pattern on the weekly time frame. A breakout from this setup could trigger bullish volatility for the meme coin, which has been virtually absent since its all-time high in May 2021.

Polygon (MATIC) price is set to drop 12% as price fades further under the scrutiny of dollar strength and investors worrying about Covid spreading in Beijing and Shanghai. Not only is that last element a worry – that lockdowns can swing back into effect in Europe and the US – but it also adds to pressure again on the already troubled supply chains, potentially resulting in higher inflation. With that correlation, investors are pulling more funds out of equities and cryptocurrencies and fleeing into cash and safe havens this morning. This is causing a drop in MATIC price towards $1.20 and possibly lower going into the trading week as big tech is set to report its earnings.













Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Renowned chartist trader Peter Brandt has identified one condition that could confirm a bullish reversal for Bitcoin. Brandt believes Bitcoin could now recover from its 70% drawdown in the worst bear market for the leading crypto of all time.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, has affirmed a move outside the US if the payment giant loses the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.

AVAX price has been on a roll since it bottomed on June 19. Since then, the altcoin has managed to provide traders with massive gains. The recent retracement suggests that Avalanche bulls are planning their next leg-up.

Dogecoin price is at a crucial point in its journey, which could either trigger a minor swing or a pullback that will prepare it for another massive leg-up. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to DOGE and its upcoming corrections.

Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source