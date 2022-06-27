Loco NFT Platform: Gaming streaming platform introduces India's 1st eSports NFT platform – InsideSport

Ads

Loco NFT Platform: Loco Opens India’s 1st eSports NFT Platform – Gaming and esports streaming platform Loco recently announced the launch of a new NFT platform, Loco Legends. The platform is associated with the most famous esports teams, including 8Bit, Team Soul, Godlike Esports, Revenant Esports, Blind Esports, and Esports XO. It will allow fans to trade esports collectibles through NFTs. Here is everything that fans need to know about the new announcement. Follow InsideSport.IN for the latest gaming and esports news.

The popular esports teams that have partnered with Loco will dominate the category in popular games like Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI, Free Fire Max, and VALORANT, and provide fans with the most reliable NFT experience. Loco, with 52 million users, brings the gaming community together in each of these games.

Loco Legends will partner with over 50 of India’s most popular esports teams. The partnership will allow fans to buy and trade in virtual collectibles, not unlike how sports fans buy merchandise and collectibles for their favorite sports teams in the real world. The first asset on Loco Legends will be NFT e-sports cards.

This move combines NFTs and free-to-play eSports fantasy gaming. Users can purchase NFT trading cards, allowing them to trade in these and participate in free-to-play fantasy pools. “As a fan, you’ll get to own virtual merchandise or NFTs and the person can be a part of a game which utilizes these NFTs,” said Loco cofounder Anirudh Pandita.

The platform is currently in beta mode and is expected to launch next month. With 52 million users, Loco has a ready base of gaming enthusiasts and data from the tournaments it hosts. Follow InsideSport.IN for the latest gaming and esports news.

