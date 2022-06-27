Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are the two most American-made cars in 2022 – Not a Tesla App

Cars.com’s annual “American-Made Index” report places the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 as the most American-made vehicles, with the Model X and Model S coming in at fifth and sixth place, respectively.
The Lincoln Corsair comes in at the third spot, with the Honda Passport sliding in at number four.
Tesla has consistently received criticism for its vehicles not being “American-made,” which has been debunked multiple times, and now again in 2022.
The American-Made Index uses data points that include where the vehicles are assembled, the percentage of US and Canadian parts sourced through the American Automobile Labeling Act, as well as the number of US manufacturing employees relative to the automaker’s footprint.
In addition, electric and hybrid vehicles made up a majority of the top spots in the American-Made Index. With Tesla vehicles becoming so popular and gas prices becoming so high, consumers are looking for hybrid and fully electric alternatives now more than ever. In fact, consumers searching for an electric or hybrid vehicle jumped 21% from last year.
“That Tesla – an American-made all-electric make – appears frequently and high up on the list may indicate a coming alignment of market forces that could really explode once we break through microchip supply chain issues, especially if gas prices remain historically high,” cars.com Editor-in-Chief Jenni Newman explains in a statement.
According to cars.com’s survey, they found that 40% of Americans prefer to purchase vehicles that are built in America, which is up 22% from 2021. “Preference for American-made vehicles is the real story here,” states Cars.com.
Check out the full American-Made Index here.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of the world economy and the development of renewable energy.
Elon Musk spoke about a variety of topics, including recession fears, Tesla Job cuts, growth and competition and the recent Twitter buyout.
Elon Musk said that a recession in the U.S. “is inevitable at some point. As to whether there is a recession in the near-term, that is more likely than not.”
Musk also shared more details on the recent Tesla job cuts:
“Tesla is reducing its salaried workforce roughly 10% over the next three months or so. We expect to grow our hourly workforce. We grew very fast on the salaried side, grew a little too fast in some areas.”
He added, “A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher both in salaried and hourly” workers, but for now the headcount reduction will be ‘3% to 3.5%.’”
When asked about Bloomberg’s own forecasts of Volkswagen overtaking Tesla, Musk disagreed:
Elon On Bloomberg Intelligence Forecasting VW Taking Over Tesla. The Absolute Best From Qatar Economic Forum ???????? @elonmusk $TSLA pic.twitter.com/z4dB4h6XmT
Musk also spoke about Tesla’s growth in relation to global supply constraints. He said that this was a bigger issue than competition from rival automakers. “Our constraints are much more in raw materials and being able to scale up production.”
Later on at the same event, CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, H.E. Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al- Mahmoud was asked about Musk’s bid to take over Twitter. He replied: “We believe in Elon’s leadership, and that’s why we have committed on this transaction.”
The vote of confidence is much appreciated
FSD Beta 10.12 introduced many improvements, including an upgraded decision-making framework for unprotected left turns, improved creeping, and enhanced geometric accuracy.
Now, users are waiting on the next update (version 10.13) that’s expected to be even more substantial with improvements to roundabouts and navigating without map data.
Tesla is simultaneously working on the next release of FSD, v11.
FSD Beta v11 will be the next major update that is expected to contain significant improvements.
FSD Beta is currently using Tesla’s latest technology improvements for city driving. Highway driving still relies on the current production version of ‘Navigate on Autopilot.’
Elon has previously said that Tesla will eventually merge highway and city driving into a single stack.
A technology ‘stack’ refers to the technologies used to build a system.
A single-stack system uses the same technologies for multiple applications, instead of having separate technology stacks for each application.
A single-stack version of FSD would allow Tesla to apply everything it has learned in city driving to its Navigate on Autopilot highway feature.
When Tesla trains and adapts its FSD Beta neural nets to highway driving, we may see drastically smoother merging and cornering on the highway. While the addition of a single stack has been talked about as far back as FSD Beta 10.1, it sounds like we may finally be able to experience it in FSD Beta v11.
An additional feature we could see in version 11 is the ability for the car to move backward. For example, if the car is stopped at an intersection and doesn’t have great visibility, it’ll now creep forward for a better view, just like a human driver would.
However, with v11, the car could also creep backward if it senses danger.
With 10.1, it will creep forward with more confidence & quickly reverse back a little (just as a person would) if it sees danger
When asked about FSD Beta v11, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that he’s currently driving an alpha version of FSD Beta 11 on the highway.
Musk admits that the software is not ready, estimating that Tesla FSD Beta version 11 could be released by the summer of 2022. Currently, Beta testers are waiting for the release of FSD Beta 10.13.
I’m driving an alpha version of FSD on highway and it’s not quite ready. Probably ready for wide release this summer.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.16.2.
Say you’re cruising down a deserted highway in your Tesla and you’re starting to get sleepy, or you’re taking a…
Following the return of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) to Australia and other countries, Tesla has once again begun offeri…
Tesla’s new partnership with gas and electric company PG&E in California will give Powerwall owners the opportu…
In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck design has now bee…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of th…
FSD Beta 10.12 introduced many improvements, including an upgraded decision-making framework for unprotected left tu…
As the features of Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) option have improved over time, Tesla has also increased the co…
Yesterday Twitter held an all-hands meeting with Tesla CEO and Twitter’s potential new owner, Elon Musk. During…
You may see headlines state that Teslas were involved in nearly 70 percent of advanced vehicle technology crashes, ho…
Tesla’s FSD Beta is amazing, and while it’s far from perfect, it’s certainly impressive what it can do today. H…
Warning when cross traffic or pedestrians when backing up. Back up camera field of view is too narrow to see approaching…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
Andrej Karpathy was a keynote speaker at a workshop for the CVPR 2021 conference. CVPR is an annual event focusing on c…
How to Charge Charging is easy for anyone who has a garage or carport with electric service. I’ve been driving elect…
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
So you’re relaxing while charging at a Supercharger and taking advantage of your premium connectivity by enjoying som…
Tesla’s V11 update came with a hidden easter egg that many owners may not have noticed at first. Tesla added in…
In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck design has now bee…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of th…
FSD Beta 10.12 introduced many improvements, including an upgraded decision-making framework for unprotected left tu…
As the features of Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) option have improved over time, Tesla has also increased the co…
Yesterday Twitter held an all-hands meeting with Tesla CEO and Twitter’s potential new owner, Elon Musk. During…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
Say you’re cruising down a deserted highway in your Tesla and you’re starting to get sleepy, or you’re taking a…
Following the return of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) to Australia and other countries, Tesla has once again begun offeri…
Tesla’s new partnership with gas and electric company PG&E in California will give Powerwall owners the opportu…
In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck design has now bee…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of th…
FSD Beta 10.12 introduced many improvements, including an upgraded decision-making framework for unprotected left tu…
As the features of Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) option have improved over time, Tesla has also increased the co…
Yesterday Twitter held an all-hands meeting with Tesla CEO and Twitter’s potential new owner, Elon Musk. During…
You may see headlines state that Teslas were involved in nearly 70 percent of advanced vehicle technology crashes, ho…
Tesla’s FSD Beta is amazing, and while it’s far from perfect, it’s certainly impressive what it can do today. H…
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.16.2.
One of the new Model S’s spotlight features is its ability to shift automatically into Park, Reverse and Drive. This …
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
Did you know that you can adjust the height the trunk opens? If you have a Tesla with a powered trunk you can adjust…
Franz von Holzhausen appeared on Spike’s Car Radio to discuss the upcoming Roadster, the Cybertruck, and more about Tes…
How to Charge Charging is easy for anyone who has a garage or carport with electric service. I’ve been driving elect…
To activate this easter egg: While the Tesla vehicle is plugged in, press the button on the charger handle 10 times qui…
We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
The Jeda 256GB SSD drive custom-made for Teslas. Get $20 off with promo: NotATeslaApp
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are the two most American-made cars in 2022 – Not a Tesla App
Cars.com’s annual “American-Made Index” report places the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 as the most American-made vehicles, with the Model X and Model S coming in at fifth and sixth place, respectively.