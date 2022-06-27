Lounge Will Reopen At Walt Disney World With An Evil Twist – Theme Park Tourist

Ads



Disney has announced that the Top of the World Lounge atop Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will reopen as the Villains Lair on July 11 following a special kickoff “Bound to be Bad” Fireworks Party for Disney Vacation Club members, which will be held prior to the opening on July 8-10. More information, including ticket price, will be sent to eligible DVC Members emails.

After this date, the Villains Lair is open from 6:00 PM to midnight daily, subject to capacity restrictions and operating hours and check-in time will start at 5:45 PM. Inside the lounge, guests can find a villains-inspired menu including cocktails like “The Other Side,” “The Underworld” and “Mirror Mirror Moonshine”.

Guests can look forward to sampling the following foods:

Co-founder of the site alongside her amazing Husband Nick who had the vision and inspiration to create Theme Park Tourist from scratch. Natalie has always been amazed by theme parks and thinks nothing beats walking around a Disney Park soaking up the sights, sounds and magical atmosphere hand in hand with the ones she loves.

