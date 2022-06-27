The Sassiest Instagram Captions – Sassy Captions For Your Instagrams – Seventeen

Ads

“I can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot girl sh*t.”

Sometimes, after you take.css-lec2h6{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:inherit;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:inherit;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;background-image:linear-gradient( to bottom, rgba(241, 220, 225, 1), rgba(241, 220, 225, 1));-webkit-background-position:0 100%;background-position:0 100%;background-repeat:repeat-x;-webkit-background-size:0 0;background-size:0 0;padding-top:0.05rem;padding-bottom:0.05rem;}.css-lec2h6:hover{color:#000000;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;-webkit-background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;} a completely badass outfit pic, or a group shot that literally defines #squadgoals, you need the perfect caption to describe the epic shot. That’s when you know it’s time to get a little sassy. Nothing adds a bit of attitude and personal voice to an Instagram like a caption that has just the right amount of spice in it. So, to help you really embrace your inner diva, check out these 50 sassy Instagram captions that you’ll want to use ASAP.

Sam is the editorial assistant at Seventeen, covering pop culture, celebrity news, health, and beauty. When she isn’t draping her cheeks in blush, you can probably find her live-tweeting awards shows or making SwiftToks.



Carolyn Twersky is an associate editor for Seventeen covering celebrities, entertainment, politics, trends, and health. On her off time, she’s probably watching Ru Paul’s Drag Race, traversing NYC for the best donuts, or, most likely, enjoying time in her favorite place in the world: her bed.

.css-azif86{color:#000000;display:block;font-family:GTWalsheim,Helvetica,sans-serif;font-weight:bold;margin-bottom:0.3125rem;margin-top:0;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}@media (any-hover: hover){.css-azif86:hover{color:link-hover;}}@media(max-width: 48rem){.css-azif86{font-size:1.125rem;line-height:1.3;}}@media(min-width: 40.625rem){.css-azif86{font-size:1rem;line-height:1.3;}}@media(min-width: 64rem){.css-azif86{font-size:1.125rem;line-height:1.3;}}12 Books About Trans Characters to Read Right Now

SCOTUS Has Overturned Roe v. Wade

The Best Pride Gear From LGBTQ-Friendly Companies

These Viral TikTok Products Are on Sale Right Now

28 Powerful Quotes About Juneteenth

27 Thoughtful Gifts for Daughters to Give Dad

This AirPods Sale Is The Best Father’s Day Gift

60 Best Father-Daughter Quotes For Father’s Day

40 Father’s Day Messages to Write in Your Card

75 Father’s Day Instagram Captions

Florida Teen Accepted Into All Ivy League Colleges

10 Movies to Watch With Dad This Father’s Day

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

Seventeen picks products that we think you’ll love the most. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source