When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in Canada? Everything we know so far – Yahoo Canada Shine On

UPDATE JUNE 16: Amazon announced Prime Day 2022 will occur on July 12 and 13. Click here for all the details.
There’s no denying that Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. It’s the time to find the best deals on tech, home goods, appliances and more, and an Amazon Prime membership is your ticket to savings.
For those who have been anxiously awaiting news about this year’s sale event, Amazon Canada just revealed all the details about Prime Day 2022 — and you’re going to want to take notes.
After last year’s event being cancelled in Canada, details about exactly when Amazon Prime Day 2022 have been highly anticipated.
So what do we know about Prime Day 2022 in Canada? Keep reading to find out.
Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best global shopping event with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event usually lasts two days, with flash sales and limited-time savings to take advantage of.
Amazon announced that this year’s massive shopping event will take place on July 12 and 13 — but early deals will kick off on June 21. This year’s sale will include brands such as Beats, Casper, iRobot and SharkNinja.
In addition to access to Prime Day sales and deals, a Prime membership has tons of additional year-round perks. It includes free two-day and same-day shipping, access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, and free e-book and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading. If you’re not already a member, you can enrol in a 30-day free trial that gives you all of the benefits of a Prime membership without the full commitment.
Currently Amazon Prime membership costs $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Discounted rates are also available for students.
Beyond Prime Day, Amazon’s shopping pages are broken down into easy-to-shop sections that give you access to the best daily deals. Under the Deals Store tab, you’ll find each section filled with limited-time offers.
Deals of the Day: Here you’ll find a selection of items that have been marked down for 24 hours.
Lightning Deals: These exclusive sales last for just a few hours, while supplies last. Keep track of the progress bar because once it reaches 100 per cent or time runs out, the discount is over. Prime members receive access to these deals 30 minutes before the public.
Savings & Sales: Find deals on marked-down items available to purchase through Amazon’s vast online marketplace, without the time crunch.
Coupons: Get the best prices on the items you know and love with en ever-changing selection of coupons.
