Top crypto prices today 6/16: Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, Dogecoin, TRX and AVAX are rising again – The Financial Express

The Financial Express

Top cryptocurrency prices after crypto (16th June): The global cryptocurrency market cap recovered 3.04 percent in the last 24 hours after falling below the $900 billion level yesterday. At the time of writing, the total crypto market cap was $958 billion while the global crypto market volume was $127 billion, up 28 percent over the last 24 hours, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

Following the announcement of interest rate hike by the US Federal reserve, the prices of top cryptos, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have seen some recovery even as the market sentiments remain in the “extreme fear” zone.

Bitcoin dominance has dropped to 44.5 percent, according to data on CoinMarketCap, which tracks 19866 cryptos and 527 exchanges.

“Most cryptocurrencies rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points which is the largest in three decades, on Wednesday. Bitcoin and Ethereum are up by nearly 3% and 2% from the previous day. BTC is down by 53% since the beginning of the year and 69% down from it’s all-time high at US$68,990. Cryptocurrencies fell this week due to Celsius freezing withdrawals and transfers between accounts, stoking fears of contagion in markets. The recent surge in value might help the market recover from the previous losses if the gains are consistent,” Edul Patel Co-Founder and CEO of crypto investment platform Mudrex said.

At the time of writing, most of the top cryptos were in the green, with Solana, BNB, Cardano, XRP, and Polkadot gaining the most among blue-chip coins, according to CoinMarketCap data (8.59 am, India time).

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped by 26 percent in the last 7 days but recovered around 3 percent in the last 24 hours to $22,317.

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch jumped over 10 percent in the last day to Rs 2370. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price has increased nearly 2 percent to $1209 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, the ETH price has decreased by 33 percent. It is currently ranked the second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased by around 6 percent to $230 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB’s price has decreased by 20 percent. It is currently ranked as the fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 6 percent to $0.3364 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, the XRP price has decreased by 16 percent. It is currently ranked as the 8th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana’s price increased by around 19 percent to $34.21 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 12 percent. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by around 12 percent to $0.5203 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 19 percent. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular meme coin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by around 11 percent in the last 7 DAYS. DOGE is currently ranked 11th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06208.

The price of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 11 percent to $8.26 while Avalanche’s (AVAX) price also jumped by 11 percent to $17.73 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 10th and 15th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price increased by around 5 percent to $0.4068 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has increased by around 19 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.06445. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)

