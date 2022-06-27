TraderWagon Launches Mini Program on Binance Marketplace | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Crypto Community-focused Copy Trading Platform Reaches More Users

$3000 in USDT to be won for copy traders on the Mini Program

Seychelles, 27 May 2022 – TraderWagon, the crypto community-focused social and copy trading platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its copy trading mini program on Binance Marketplace. Binance users can now conveniently access TraderWagon’s copy trading and portfolio management tools directly from within the Binance ecosystem.

To celebrate the launch of the TraderWagon mini program, 300 users who copy trade through the TraderWagon mini program will share $3000 USDT in rewards. The lucky winners will be randomly selected to win $10 each. Visit the TraderWagon activity page here for more information.

Binance Marketplace is the largest digital asset exchange’s one-stop market for various apps and services, from booking of hotels with cryptocurrencies to sending of gift cards. The addition of the TraderWagon Mini Program now offers users an additional service that is easily accessible:

Once the account is set-up, users can start exploring different lead traders to find portfolios to copy and exchange trading strategies. Funds remain securely kept on users’ Binance accounts.



TraderWagon recently announced that its average monthly growth in new registration hits 138%, indicating steady community interest in more trading tools and techniques such as copy trading. TraderWagon aims to provide experienced and less-advanced users with the best copy trading features, tools, and reward incentives, to encourage more sharing within the community and develop a healthy crypto trading market for the long term.

